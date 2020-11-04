Wednesday 11-4-2020 Headlines & Highlights

Yes there was a lot of news from Tuesday, but we don't worry about that and keep you update on the sports headlines you might have missed with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff.

The last time the New England Patriots made a trade with the Miami Dolphins it was March 2007 and Wes Welker arrived in New England. Yesterday the team made another swap and it brought the Patriots another slot receiver as Isaiah Ford is the newest member of the Patriots.

The Patriots made another roster move though when they claimed Defensive Tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

The Patriots also changed up their roster by putting rookie Tight End Devin Asiasi on the injured reserve list yesterday.

But they did not trade Stephon Gilmore.

Former UMaine Black Bear and current Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop had surgery last month to fix a torn meniscus in his right knee which is why he was listed as unfit to play in the Stanley Cup Finals. The teams said yesterday they expect Bishop to miss five months.

There are reports of NHL owners talking with league commissioner Gary Bettman indicating the NHL could be better off financially if they don’t play games next season if they can’t have fans in the stands.

The Gold Glove winners in Major League Baseball were announced yesterday, and no Red Sox or Yankees took home the big shiny trophy, but one former Boston outfielder was recognized for his defensive play, as Mookie Betts won his 5th consecutive Gold Glove.

Wisconsin initially stopped all football activities for 7 days last week, that cost the Badgers their game against Nebraska. Yesterday the Athletic Director announced because of the number of positive CV19 cases, that pause of activities is now indefinite and Wisconsin will not play Purdue this weekend.

We have those stories and more as we tour through the sports headlines on The Morning Line, get caught up on all you need to know to start your day the right way by listening here.