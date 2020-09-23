Wednesday Morning Headlines And Highlights 9-23-20

Wayne, Greg, and Jeff recap all the goings on in the world of sports.

The Boston Red Sox brought up a player they picked up in a trade this summer, and his debut was a solid 5 innings with 8 strikeouts as the Bosox are playing the role of spoiler against the Baltimore Orioles.

We also let you know about the clinching of playoff spots that happened around baseball Tuesday night, and about one player who decided with 4 games to play he's ready to end the season now.

We updated the NBA playoffs after game three of the Western Conference Finals and previewing game four of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics were loose around the pool earlier this week, will that help as they try to dig out of the 2-0 hole against the Heat.

We also have details about the next NBA season and how one former UMaine Black Bear is being replaced on the sidelines in the NBA.

The New York Giants agreed to a deal to find a one year replacement for the injured Saquon Barkley and they brought in a two time one thousand yard rusher.

We also talked a little about comments made by Cam Newton and an apology to one member of the New England Patriots.

And we have some college sports news and notes too, from college hoops and a coaching change and some movement of tournaments, and a postponement in ACC Football and what the plans are looking like for the FCS spring season and the playoffs.

Get caught up on all you need to know to start your Wednesday the right way.