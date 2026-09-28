The America East Coaches have picked the Maine Women's Basketball Team to finish 4th in the Preseason Poll that was released on Monday, September 28th.

Binghamton was picked to finish 1st, with UMBC picked 2nd and defending America East champion, Vermont, picked 3rd.

America East Preseason Coaches Poll - September 28.

Binghamton - 60 (6 1st place votes) UMBC - 57 (2 1st place votes) Vermont - 48 (1 1st place vote) Maine - 51 Bryant - 40 NJIT - 29 UAlbany - 25 New Hampshire - 16 UMass Lowell - 8

Maine finished as the America East runner-up in 2025-26 with a 12-4 America East record and a 19-13 record overall.

You can hear the majority ofl the Maine Women's Basketball games on 92.9 The Ticket with Don Shields calling the games.

2026 Non-Conference Schedule

Thursday November 5 vs. Siena

Sunday November 8 at Merrimack

Friday November 13 vs. Oregon

Sunday November 15 vs. Brown

Thursday November 19 vs. Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)

Sunday November 22 vs. Penn

Friday November 27 at Daytona Beach Classic

Saturday November 28 at Daytona Beach Classic

Wednesday December 2 or Thursday December 3 at Michigan State

Sunday December 6 vs. Quinnipiac

Wednesday, December 9 vs. Fairfield (at Portland Expo)

Sunday, December 13 at Rhode Island

Monday December 21 at George Washington

America East Schedule

Thursday December 31 vs. University of Vermont

Sunday January 2 vs. Bryant

Thursday January 7 at University of Maryland Baltimore County

Saturday January 9 at New Jersey Institute of Technology

Saturday January 16 at University of Massachusetts Lowell

Thursday January 21 vs. Binghamton

Saturday January 23 vs University of Albany

Thursday January 28 at University of Vermont

Saturday January 30 at University of New Hampshire

Thursday February 4 vs. University of Massachusetts Lowell

Thursday February 11 vs. University of Maryland Baltimore County

Saturday February 13 vs. New Jersey Institute of Technology

Thursday February 18 at Bryant

Saturday February 20 vs. University of New Hampshire

Thursday February 25 at Binghamton

Saturday February 27 at University at Albany

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