America East Coaches Pick Maine Women 4th in Preseason Poll
The America East Coaches have picked the Maine Women's Basketball Team to finish 4th in the Preseason Poll that was released on Monday, September 28th.
Binghamton was picked to finish 1st, with UMBC picked 2nd and defending America East champion, Vermont, picked 3rd.
America East Preseason Coaches Poll - September 28.
- Binghamton - 60 (6 1st place votes)
- UMBC - 57 (2 1st place votes)
- Vermont - 48 (1 1st place vote)
- Maine - 51
- Bryant - 40
- NJIT - 29
- UAlbany - 25
- New Hampshire - 16
- UMass Lowell - 8
Maine finished as the America East runner-up in 2025-26 with a 12-4 America East record and a 19-13 record overall.
You can hear the majority ofl the Maine Women's Basketball games on 92.9 The Ticket with Don Shields calling the games.
2026 Non-Conference Schedule
- Thursday November 5 vs. Siena
- Sunday November 8 at Merrimack
- Friday November 13 vs. Oregon
- Sunday November 15 vs. Brown
- Thursday November 19 vs. Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)
- Sunday November 22 vs. Penn
- Friday November 27 at Daytona Beach Classic
- Saturday November 28 at Daytona Beach Classic
- Wednesday December 2 or Thursday December 3 at Michigan State
- Sunday December 6 vs. Quinnipiac
- Wednesday, December 9 vs. Fairfield (at Portland Expo)
- Sunday, December 13 at Rhode Island
- Monday December 21 at George Washington
America East Schedule
- Thursday December 31 vs. University of Vermont
- Sunday January 2 vs. Bryant
- Thursday January 7 at University of Maryland Baltimore County
- Saturday January 9 at New Jersey Institute of Technology
- Saturday January 16 at University of Massachusetts Lowell
- Thursday January 21 vs. Binghamton
- Saturday January 23 vs University of Albany
- Thursday January 28 at University of Vermont
- Saturday January 30 at University of New Hampshire
- Thursday February 4 vs. University of Massachusetts Lowell
- Thursday February 11 vs. University of Maryland Baltimore County
- Saturday February 13 vs. New Jersey Institute of Technology
- Thursday February 18 at Bryant
- Saturday February 20 vs. University of New Hampshire
- Thursday February 25 at Binghamton
- Saturday February 27 at University at Albany
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