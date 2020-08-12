Wednesday’s Headlines And Highlights for August 12th

We take a tour of all you need to know in sports to start your day the right way with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff.

After the fourth longest NHL Playoff game in history we start on the ice and how it would impact the Boston Bruins and obviously let you know who won that marathon game between the Lightning and Blue Jackets.

The Boston Celtics picked up two wins in the NBA Bubble in one game, we explain how that is even possible.

We have other NBA Notes including a big scoring night for one player and a likely suspension looming for another.

The Red Sox struggled at Fenway against the Red Hot Rays, and at the same time Major League Baseball returned to the shores of Lake Erie.

There won't be fall college football in the Big 10 or Pac 12, we have the details for you.

And the first and potentially only winner of the MLS Is Back Tournament took home the silverware last night.

All of those stories and more as we give the news and notes from sports on The Morning Line.