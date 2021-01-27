Wednesday’s Headlines & Highlights for 1-27-21

Wayne, Greg, and Jeff go through all of the notes you need to know from around the world of sports, from MLB, MMA, Golf, NFL, NBA, and the Bruins on The Morning Line.

Our topics included :

Another game, another overtime for the Boston Bruins, which ultimately ended up with another Bruins win, after giving up a 2-nothing lead to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night, on the way to a 3-2 overtime Boston win. Bruins have played in 6 games, 2 have ended in a shootout, 2 others ended in overtime. The B’s have won both shootouts, and are 1-1 in overtime.

St. Louis beat Vegas last night 5-4 in a shootout, the Golden Knights coaching staff was isolating "out of an abundance of caution," so general manager Kelly McCrimmon was behind the bench for the loss.

Getty Images

The Hall-of-Fame voting was revealed yesterday and the Baseball Writers of America decided no one on the ballot was worthy of getting the 75% of the votes needed to be enshrined in Cooperstown.

Former Portland Sea Dogs manager Ron Johnson died yesterday at the age of 64.

The Boston Celtics are scheduled to play the Spurs in San Antonio tonight, 8pm pregame show, and an 8:30 tip off here on 92.9 The Ticket.

NBA reporter and analyst Sekou Smith died yesterday because of COVID-19 at the age of 48.

Iona men’s basketball coach, Rick Pitino, said he tested positive for COVID-19, and it happened after he received the first of his two CV-19 vaccination shots, but before he was given the second one.

Getty Images

The misdemeanor solicitation charge against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was dropped in September because an appeals court determined a video that allegedly shows Kraft paying for sex in a Florida massage parlor could not be used as evidence in the case, because the police surveillance was deemed unlawful

The 2022 PGA Championship was scheduled to be at Trump Bedminster, but that was pulled by PGA of America two weeks ago, now it will be played at the site of the 2007 PGA Championship won by Tiger Woods – Souther Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Davis Love the 3rd will be the captain for the US Presidents Cup team for next summer’s event against an international squad to be played in North Carolina.

Former 2 division champ in the UFC BJ Penn was arrested in Hawai’i Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence. It happened at 4:51 in the afternoon.