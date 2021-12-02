Which U-25 QB Would You Start A Franchise With? [Poll]

Over one-third of the league's starting QB's (11-of-32) are 24 years or younger.

Lamar Jackson is the most accomplished of the bunch with an MVP to his resume along with three trips to the postseason in addition to having the Ravens positioned atop the AFC at the time of writing this.

But despite his impressive resume through three and a half seasons in the league, the choice is anything but easy.

There's been no sophomore slump for Justin Herbert, who ranks 4th in the NFL with 3,230 yards and 5th in the league with 24 TD's.

Joe Burrow has the Bengals in the playoff picture with a surprising 7-4 start to the season, as the LSU Heisman winner has tossed for over 2800 yards and 22 TD's.

And don't forget about Kyler Murray out in the desert. Sure he hasn't played in three weeks due to a nagging ankle injury but he still ranks just outside the top-10 in TD's (17), owns the league's best QB rating at 105.5 and his 284.5 passing yards per game is 7th-best in the NFL. Not to mention the damage he can do with his legs.

If you were given the opportunity to start an NFL franchise today with your pick of any quarterback under the age of 25, who would it be?