Who Were Those Creepy Smiling People at Friday Night’s MLB Games? ‘Smile’ Horror Film Marketing Knocks It Out of the Park

The new horror movie Smile wins for some of the most clever marketing ever!

At three Major League Baseball games on Friday night (Sept. 23), actors appeared in the stands with spooky, unwavering smiles.

The viral promo even extended to TODAY, where a creepily smiling person could be spotted in the window behind TV host Hoda Kotb.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Smile actors appeared at the Red Sox-Yankees, Mets-Athletics and Cardinals-Dodgers games and successfully freaked out baseball fans both in-person and through their TV screens.

The ploy definitely got fans talking and drew attention to the upcoming Smile movie, which is out Sept. 30.

What's perhaps even more impressive is that the actors were able to hold their smiles for so long.

According to AV Club, the actors were able to stand still and smile for "several innings at a time."

"Whoever is doing the advertisement for #SmileMovie is way too creepy. They put a woman in the baseball stands behind home plate so she would be on camera. And all she did was smile. IT WAS FREAKY," one person tweeted.



The creepy smiling people were at least polite, as one even obeyed a security guard who asked her to sit down — smile unfaltering, of course.

"The absolute balls on this security guard to confront a literal demon," another person tweeted of the interaction.

Smile follows a doctor who experiences a traumatic event involving a patient, which triggers bizarre, unexplained occurrences in her life.

The film's trailer has over 19 million views as of publishing and made waves on social media when it first hit YouTube.

Watch the official Smile trailer, below: