John Bapst Boys’ Soccer Remains Undefeated – Beat Hermon5-0

The John Bapst Crusaders Boys' Soccer Team remained undefeated, beating the Hermon Hawks 5-0 on a sunny, windy day, at the Union Street Complex in Bangor.

Hunter Clukey led the offense for John Bapst with 2 goals and 2 assists.

Jon Pangburn opened the scoring midway through the first half off a pass from Hunter Clukey. Clukey's 2nd assist came with just over a minute to play in the 1st Half when he passed the ball to Oscar Martinez who scored into the upper left corner. Clukey scored as time expired in the first half from a pass by Logan Hart. That made the score 3-0.

Hunter scored his 2nd goal 9 minutes into the second half unassisted. Garrett Fletcher scored off a pass from Jack Derosier to round out the scoring.

John Bapst goal keeper Matt Fitzpatrick made 3 saves on 3 shots. Connor Meservey made 13 saves on 23 shots for Hermon.

John Bapst is now 6-0. The Crusader next play at Foxcrot Academy on Wednesday, September 28th at 4 p.m.

Hermon is 1-5. The Hawks travel to Ellsworth to take on the Eagles on Wednesday, September 28th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Jason Pangburn for the information.

You can nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 19-25 need to be received by September 26th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Get our free mobile app