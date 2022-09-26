Maine Women’s Hockey Opens Season with a Pair of Losses to Quinnipiac

The UMaine Womens' Hockey Team opened the 2022-23 season with a pair of losses to Quinnipiac this past weekend at the Alfond Arena, losing 3-2 in overtime on Friday, September 23rd and then 3-0 on Saturday afternoon, September 24th.

On Friday night, Quinnipiac took a 1-0 lead in the 1st Period, with a goal by Sadie Peart with 10:34 gone, assisted by Nina Steignu and Olivia Mobley.

With :35 seconds gone in the 2nd Period Maine tied the score with a goal by Ida Kuoppola, assisted by Rahel Enzler and Grace Heitig

Maine took a 2-1 lead on a power play goal, with 3:51 remaining in the 2nd Period when Mira Seregely scored, assisted by Kuoppala and Olivia King.

Quinnipiac tied the score at 2-2 with 9;37 gone in the 3rd Period, on a power play, with Lexie Adzija scoring, assisted by Olivia Mobley, and Jess Schryer.

The game went into overtime and Quinnipiac won it with just 21 seconds left in overtime on a goal by Mobley assisted by Adzija.

Jorden Mattison had 33 saves for the Black Bears in net.

On Saturday. Quinnipiac took a 1-0 lead with just 1:32 gone in the 1st Period on a goal by Nina Steigauf, assisted by Mia Lopata

Quinnipiac would score 2 goals in the 2nd Period. Maya Labad scored with 7:17 gone, assisted by Alexa Hoskin and Sadie Peart. The final goal was scored by Lexie Aadzija with 1:28 left in the Period, assisted by Olivia Mobley.

Jorden Mattison had 26 saves for Maine in net.

UMaine, now 0-2 and will play at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday October 1st at 3 p.m.

The Black Bears return to the Alfond the following weekend with a pair of games against UNH on Friday, October 7th at 6 p.m. and Saturday afternoon, October 8th at 2 p.m.

Get our free mobile app