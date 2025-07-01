The Boston Red Sox powered past the Cincinnati Reds 13-6 on Monday night, June 30th as Wilyer Abreu hit a grand slam and an inside-the-park home run, driving in 5 runs.

The inside-the-park home run was the 1st by a Red Sox player since Eduardo Nunez on March 29, 2018 against Tampa Bay, and the 1st by a Red Sox player at Fenway Park since Jacoby Ellsbury did it against Baltimore on September 11, 2011. He became just the 5th player since 1901 to hit a grand slam and inside-the-park homer run in the same game. The last player to do so was Roger Maris on August 3rd, 1958

Abreu now has 16 home runs for the season.

Meanwhile on the mound Garrett Crochet went 6.0 innings, allowing 7 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 9 and walked just 1. Crochet now has 144 strikeouts, which are the 2nd-most ever by a Red Sox player in their 1st 18 games, trailing only Chris Sale's 178 in 2017. Crochet is now 8-4 on the season.

Greg Weissert pitched the 7th inning. Jordan Hicks, acquired in the Rafael Devers trade, made his Red Sox debut, pitching the 8th, striking out 1. Jorge Alcala pitched the 9th, allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 1.

Trevor Story was 2-4 with a double and his 12th home run, a 3-run homer in the 1st inning, where Boston put up 7 runs.

Jarren Duran was 1-3, with a solo homer in the 6th inning, his 6th of the season.

Roman Anthony was 2-5

Chase Burns only recorded 1 out and was charged with 7 runs, 5 of which were earned. He allowed 5 hits, walking 2.

Boston is now 42-44, while Cincinnati is 44-41. The 2 teams will play the middle game of the 3-game series on Tuesday night, July 1st, with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. and the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m.

