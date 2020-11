The New England Patriots took an offensive tackle and a running back with their two first round draft picks last night.

Georgia tackle Isaiah Wynn was the #23 pick. A 6-foot-2, 315-pound guard who could wind up being a left tackle.

Wynn is coming of surgery in January on his labrum.

With the #31 pick in the first round, the Patriots took running back Sony Michel from Georgia.

The Patriots have two picks in the third round which takes place tonight.