#1 Schenck Defeats #2 Katahdin 47-28 in Class D Northern Maine Regional Finals [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #1 Schenck Wolverines defeated #2 Katahdin 47-28 in the Class D Northern Maine Regional Final at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, February 22nd.
Schenck led 8-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 16-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Wolverines led 29-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Schenck was led by Owen Wyman who had 16 points including a 3-pointer. Brayden Osborne had 12 points. Schenck was 10-14 from the free throw line.
Katahdin was led by Connor Edwards with 9 points. Joshua Martin had 7 points. Katahdin was 3-6 from the free throw line.
Schenck will take on St. Dominic Academy in the Class D State Final on Saturday, March 1st at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Katahdin Boys
|7
|6
|5
|10
|28
|Schenck Boys
|8
|8
|13
|18
|47
Box Score
Katahdin
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Calvin Richardson
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Kaden Delano
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Connor Edwards
|9
|4
|-
|1
|2
|Joshua Martin
|7
|3
|-
|1
|2
|Chandler Smith
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Connor Schmidt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Keim
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryten Hartsgrove
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Chris Mitchell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ralph Heath
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jacob Hulbert
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Chandler Libby
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jon O'Hara
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|28
|8
|3
|3
|6
Schenck
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Samuel Jacobs
|9
|4
|-
|1
|2
|Cameron Mayhew
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marcus Hutchins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cameron Atkinson
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Thomas DeSantis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brayden Osborne
|12
|2
|-
|8
|9
|Camden York
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hunter Hale
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Gage Brown
|4
|2
|-
|-
|2
|Wyatt Sprague
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Logan Towle
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caleb Peavey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Wyman
|16
|6
|1
|1
|1
|Gavin Gagnon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gavin Gagnon
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Riley O'Clair
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|47
|17
|1
|10
|14
Check out the photos
#1 Schenck - #2 Katahdin Class D Boys Northern Regional Final
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper