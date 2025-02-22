1 Schenck Defeats #2 Katahdin 47-28 in Class D Northern Maine Regional Finals [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Schenck Wolverines defeated #2 Katahdin 47-28 in the Class D Northern Maine Regional Final at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, February 22nd.

Schenck led 8-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 16-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Wolverines led 29-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Schenck was led by Owen Wyman who had 16 points including a 3-pointer. Brayden Osborne had 12 points. Schenck was 10-14 from the free throw line.

Katahdin was led by Connor Edwards with 9 points. Joshua Martin had 7 points. Katahdin was 3-6 from the free throw line.

Schenck will take on St. Dominic Academy in the Class D State Final on Saturday, March 1st at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Katahdin Boys 7 6 5 10 28 Schenck Boys 8 8 13 18 47

Box Score

Katahdin

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Calvin Richardson 2 1 - - - Kaden Delano 0 - - - - Connor Edwards 9 4 - 1 2 Joshua Martin 7 3 - 1 2 Chandler Smith 6 - 2 - - Connor Schmidt 0 - - - - Matt Keim 0 - - - - Bryten Hartsgrove 3 - 1 - - Chris Mitchell 0 - - - - Ralph Heath 0 - - - - Jacob Hulbert 1 - - 1 2 Chandler Libby 0 - - - - Jon O'Hara 0 - - - - TOTALS 28 8 3 3 6

Schenck

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Samuel Jacobs 9 4 - 1 2 Cameron Mayhew 0 - - - - Marcus Hutchins 0 - - - - Cameron Atkinson 2 1 - - - Thomas DeSantis 0 - - - - Brayden Osborne 12 2 - 8 9 Camden York 0 - - - - Hunter Hale 2 1 - - - Gage Brown 4 2 - - 2 Wyatt Sprague 0 - - - - Logan Towle 0 - - - - Caleb Peavey 0 - - - - Owen Wyman 16 6 1 1 1 Gavin Gagnon 0 - - - - Gavin Gagnon 2 1 - - - Riley O'Clair 0 - - - - TOTALS 47 17 1 10 14

