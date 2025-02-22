#1 Schenck Defeats #2 Katahdin 47-28 in Class D Northern Maine Regional Finals [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 22, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Schenck Wolverines defeated #2 Katahdin 47-28 in the Class D Northern Maine Regional Final at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, February 22nd.

Schenck led 8-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 16-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Wolverines led 29-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Schenck was led by Owen Wyman who had 16 points including a 3-pointer. Brayden Osborne had 12 points. Schenck was 10-14 from the free throw line.

Katahdin was led by Connor Edwards with 9 points. Joshua Martin had 7 points. Katahdin was 3-6 from the free throw line.

Schenck will take on St. Dominic Academy in the Class D State Final on Saturday, March 1st at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Line Score

1234T
Katahdin Boys7651028
Schenck Boys88131847

Box Score

Katahdin

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Calvin Richardson21---
Kaden Delano0----
Connor Edwards94-12
Joshua Martin73-12
Chandler Smith6-2--
Connor Schmidt0----
Matt Keim0----
Bryten Hartsgrove3-1--
Chris Mitchell0----
Ralph Heath0----
Jacob Hulbert1--12
Chandler Libby0----
Jon O'Hara0----
TOTALS288336

Schenck

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Samuel Jacobs94-12
Cameron Mayhew0----
Marcus Hutchins0----
Cameron Atkinson21---
Thomas DeSantis0----
Brayden Osborne122-89
Camden York0----
Hunter Hale21---
Gage Brown42--2
Wyatt Sprague0----
Logan Towle0----
Caleb Peavey0----
Owen Wyman166111
Gavin Gagnon0----
Gavin Gagnon21---
Riley O'Clair0----
TOTALS471711014

Check out the photos

#1 Schenck - #2 Katahdin Class D Boys Northern Regional Final

The #1 Schenck Wolverines took on #2 in the Class D Boys Northern Regional Final on Saturday afternoon, February 22nd at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

 

Categories: Articles, Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament

