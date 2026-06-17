The #4 Hermon Hawks fell to the #2 Cony Rams 4-2 in the Class B North Regional Baseball Finals on Tuesday afternoon, June 16th at the University of Maine.

The score was 2-2 at the end of the 1st inning and stayed that way until the Rams scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning. The big hit came on a triple by Parker Morin giving the Rams the lead.

Hermon outhit Cony 4-2.

Mason Kinney pitched a complete game for the Hawks. The senior allowed 6 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which ere earned. He struck out 10 and walked just 2.

Parker Morin started on the mound for Cony. He pitched 3.1 innings allowing 7 hits and 2 runs, both earned, striking out 4 and walking 3. Ben Allen earned the win in relief, pitching the final 3.2 innings and holding Hermon to just 1 hit, striking out 5 and walking 2.

Mason Kinney led the Hawks at the plate. He was 3-3 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Camden Morrison and Sam Hopkins each had 2 hits. Eli Cormier had a single and swiped 2 bases.

Parker Morin was 3-3 for Cony, with a triple and drove in a run. Nolan Noyes had a pair of singles and drove in a run. Max Tibbetts had a single and drove in a run.

Cony will play in the Class B State Title game against Fryeburg Academy on Saturday, June 20th at 4:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's College in Standish.