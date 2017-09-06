It took 19 innings and six hours but the Red Sox will tell you it was more than worth it! A 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays when Mookie Betts doubled and Hanley Ramirez bloop singled him home for the win at 1:11am this morning.

It was the second longest game since Fenway Park opened in 1912 - the Sox played a 20 inning game vs Seattle in 1981.

The Sox win combined with a Yankee loss to Baltimore gives Boston a 3.5 game lead in the AL East.

Gotta give the Sox credit, down 2-0 in the bottom of the 9th, they scored twice to send the game to extra innings.

E-Rod, Joe Kelly, Addison Reed and Craig Kimbrel combined to pitch the first nine innings. Brandon Workman, Austin Maddox, Heath Hembree, Robbie Scott Blaine Boyer, Fernando Abad, Carson Smith and Hector Velazquez worked innings 10 through 19.

One of the big defensive plays, a Jack Bradley Jr gun down of a runner from centerfield (below)...

12 pitchers, 16 position players used by manager John Farrell. Some of the Sox hitters actually batted eight times.

About 700 fans stuck around to see the Ramirez bloop to win it.