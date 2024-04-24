Poll: Are the Krafts meddling too much post Belichick?

On Monday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that, while Elliot Wolf continues to run point on Patriots personnel moves, Jonathan Kraft is "heavily involved" in the decision making.

Russini followed it up today by saying, "the Pats have yet to award the title of GM to Elliot Wolf, who is running point, and it has shifted to a more collaborative process overseen by Jonathan Kraft. Ownership is allowing the football decision-makers to make the calls while keeping open a constant line of communication. But make no mistake, the Krafts know everything that is going on, as they should."

For years, 24 to be exact, the Krafts were praised for staying the hell out of the football side of the operation that is the New England Patriots. That was left to Bill's charge. With it, he took credit for the successes the team experienced, but he also had all the arrows flung in his direction. We saw how last year went and how quickly a majority of the fanbase turned on Belichick and looked to the future.

And then, after 24 years of hanging back and letting football people make football decisions, the Krafts have embarked on what seems to be a personal crusade to reclaim their franchise, while in the public's eye was run by Belichick for the last two decades.

Who knows? Maybe the Krafts know the right moves to make and the best way to shape this process of "fresh start" for the organization. After all, the Patriots did grow to the game's second biggest brand under their charge. Obviously, they possess some decent decision-making acumen.

But does that acumen translate to the football world? That's where it gets tricky because when an owner gets too hands-on, bad decisions tend to follow.