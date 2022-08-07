2 New Winners Appear in Speedway 95’s Victory Lane -Saturday August 6th Results

In a night that was filled with gaps in the action caused by long caution periods, two new faces appeared in the speedway's Coastal Auto Parts Victory Lane.

In the Gray's Earthworks Street Stocks, Scott Modery of Hermon, who won last year's Ikey Dorr Memorial 100, appeared in victory lane for the first time in the 2022 season, leading the caution free 25 lap feature from start to finish. Modery pulled pole sitter Steve Kimball of Hermon off the line and maintained the lead to the checkers while Kimball stayed in second for the entire distance. A three way battle for the third position developed in the closing laps, with James Doucette of Skowhegan posting his first top three of the season finishing ahead of Kris Watson of Kenduskeag and Cole Robinson of Clinton who rounded out the top five in that order.

Kevin Seekins of Frankfort led the Coca-Cola Bottling Company Cage Runners field from the drop of the green to the checkers, with only one caution flag slowing the action for the 25 lap distance of the feature event. Seekins rolled his car onto it's side two weeks ago, repaired it well enough to finish fifth last week, then picked up his first win of the season Saturday night. Matthew Burrill of Corinna finished in the second spot, holding off three time winner Chris Farrington of China by 4/100 of a second at the line. Fourth went to Delaney Dunn of Otis with Dustin Carrow of Carmel finishing fifth.

Brenton Parritt of Steuben won his sixth feature of the season in the Dysart's Late Models, taking the lead from Skowhegan's Bryan Lancaster on lap 6 of the 20 lap race. Bob Seger Jr. of Frankfort also got by outside pole sitter Lancaster and posted another runner up finish to Parritt. Lancaster finished third, with Todd Lawrence of Levant and Ryan Modery of Hermon rounding out the top five.

The Casella Waste Systems Sport-4 division had the roughest time of the night with only three of the nine starters completing the race that was shortened to 15 laps due to time constraints caused by long caution periods. Jason Morse of Hermon out powered Carmel's Dennis Burns on a lap 3 restart to take the lead and hold it to the checkers. Burns was right on Morse's bumper for the entire race following the caution after leading the first three laps of the event. Dustin Cote of Smyrna finished in the third spot after being a part of the caution on lap three. After a quick trip to the pit after being pulled off the turn two wall, Cote was the third survivor and finished in that spot. Andrew McTague of Frankfort and Jasper Drengler of Shawano, Wisconsin were credited with fourth and fifth although they both finished the race in the pits. Drengler has been travelling around the country with a goal of racing in all the lower 48 states. Maine was his 44th stop on the tour.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART'S LATE MODELS:

1. 27 Brenton Parritt, Steuben

2. 17S Bob Seger Jr. Frankfort

3. 81 Bryan Lancaster, Skowhegan

4. 6 Todd Lawrence, Levant

5. 11 Ryan Modery, Hermon

GRAY EARTHWORKS STREET STOCKS:

1. 1 Scott Modery, Hermon

2. 80 Steve Kimball, Hermon

3. 28 James Doucette, Skowhegan

4. 35 Kris Watson, Hermon

5. 63 Cole Robinson. Clinton

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SPORT-4:

1. Jason Morse. Hermon

2. 97 Dennis Burns, Carmel

3. 14C Dustin Cote, Smyrna

4. 26 Andrew McTague, Frankfort

5. 01 Jasper Drengler, Shawano, WI

COCA-COLA BOTTLING COMPANY CAGED RUNNERS:

1. 14K Kevin Seekins, Frankfort

2. 22 Matthew Burrill, Corinna

3. 02 Chris Farrington, China

4. 51 Delaney Dunn, Otis

5. 78 Dustyn Carrow. Carmel

Racing returns to Speedway 95 for "Wacky Wednesday", Wednesday, August 10th.