2021-22 PVC Wrestling All-Conference

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference released their 2021-22 All-Conference Team for wrestling on Sunday, March 27th. Congratulations to all!

2022 PVC Wrestling All Conference

Wt. Class 106:

1st Team - Garrett Tibbetts, Dexter

2nd Team - Wyatt Leighton, Mattanawcook Academy

Honorable Mention - Kael Niland, Foxcroft Academy.

Wt. Class 113:

1st Team - Deegan Tidswell, Mattanawcook Academy.

2nd Team - Nathan Durgin, Foxcroft Academy.

Wt Class 120:

1st Team - Cole Albert, Mattanawcook Academy

2nd Team - Luke Horne, Ellsworth.

Honorable Mention - Izzy Lamb, Washington Academy.

Wt Class 126:

1st Team - Connor Langerak, Mattanawcook Academy.

2nd Team - Blaine Gould, Dexter.

Honorable Mention - Molly Sipple, PCHS.

Wt Class 132:

1st Team - Owen Harper, Mattanawcook Academy.

2nd Team - Karson Tibbetts, PCHA.

Honorable Mention- Kaleb Nightengale, Bucksport.

Wt Class 138:

1st Team - Nate Bock, PCHS.

2nd Team - Kyle Lund, Washington Academy.

Honorable Mention - Grayson Mote, Ellsworth.

Wt Class 145:

1st Team - Alex Zeller, PCHS.

2nd Team - Samuel Charles, Old Town.

Honorable Mention - Maddox Tash, Mattanawcook Academy.

Wt. Class 152:

1st Team - Skylar Gibbs, Foxcroft Academy.

2nd Team - Ridge Weatherbee, Ellsworth.

Honorable Mention - Brayden Flagg, Dexter.

Wt. Class 160:

1st Team - Gage Beaudry, Foxcroft Academy.

2nd Team - Emmett Fitch, Mattanawcook Academy.

Honorable Mention - Cam Allen, Dexter.

Wt. Class 170:

1st Team - Jackson Sutherland, Mattanawcook Academy.

2nd Team - Luke McKenney, Ellsworth.

Honorable Mention - Caleb Schobel, Dexter.

Wt. Class 182:

1st Team - Isaac Hainer, Mattanawcook Academy.

2nd Team - Isaiah Bagley, PCHS.

Honorable Mention- Fred Beem, Dexter.

Wt. Class 195:

1st Team - Nathan Schobel, Dexter.

2nd Team - Alex Munson, Mattanawcook Academy.

Honorable Mention - Joe Bowen, Bucksport.

Wt. Class 220:

1st Team - Jaxon Gross, Bucksport.

2nd Team - James Dube, Mattanawcook Academy.

Honorable Mention - Casey-Ryan McDonald, Ellsworth.

Wt. Class 285:

1st Team - Grayson Fernald, Bucksport.

2nd Team - Gage Sinclair, Dexter.

3rd Team - Beau Talbot, PCHS.

Co-Coach of the Year: Ryan Botting/Luke Talbot, PCHS. Mike Rogers, MDI.