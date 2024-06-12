The 2024 Ticket Awards – The Ticket’s Game of the Year

The 2024 Ticket Awards &#8211; The Ticket&#8217;s Game of the Year

Coming Monday, June 24, it's the first Ticket Awards live from Hero's Sports Grille & Entertainment Center in downtown Bangor and streaming right here on Ticket TV.

Doors open at 5pm with the awards show from 6-8pm. The Ticket Awards will honor outstanding student-athletes, coaches, teams and fans from our listening area, capping the 2023-24 local sports season with a celebration of sports in our area from Maine's Sports Leader.

Make sure to tune into The Morning Roast (6-8am) and The Drive (4-6pm) this week and next for your chance to win free tickets to attend the awards show while enjoying great food free of charge from Hero's.

 

