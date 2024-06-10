Coots Strikes Out 17 as Nokomis Beats Hermon 2-0 in Class B North Semifinals

Senior Mia Coots allowed just 2 hits while striking out 17, as the Nokomis Warriors beat the Hermon Hawks 2-0 in a Class B North Semifinal in Newport on Monday afternoon, June 10.

Coots just walked 1 batter.

Jenna Sawtelle hit a solo home run to left in the bottom of the 2nd inning, and Annie Nyce singled scoring a run, also in the 2nd inning. Raegan King and Addison Hawthorne each singled for the Warriors.

Braelyn Wilcox started in the circle for Hermon. She allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, while striking out 2 in 1 inning. Mikelle Verrill pitched the final 5 innings, striking out 6 and walking 1 while just allowing 1 hit.

Addy Waning and Norra Idano had Hermon's hits.

#1 Nokomis will now play #2 Old Town in the Class B North Regional Finals on Tuesday night, June 11th at Coffin Field in Brewer with the 1st pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be live-streamed on NFHS (subscription).