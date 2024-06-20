Mr. Maine Baseball and Miss Maine Baseball Awards Handed Out
The Mr. Maine Baseball and Miss Maine Baseball Awards were handed out on Wednesday!
Congratulations to Sacopee Valley's Caleb Vacchiano who won the Mr. Maine Baseball Award!
Congratulations to Brooke Gerry of Windham who won the Miss Maine Baseball Award!
Miss Maine Softball Finalists
- Sadie Armstrong - Portland
- Saige Evans - Old Town
- Brooke Gerry - Windham
- Mia Koots - Nokomis
- McKayla Kortes -York
- Lily Noyes - Skowhegan
- Emma Potter - Penobscot Valley
- Lily Rawnsley - NYA
- Zoe Soule - Hall-Dale
- Taylor Takatsu - Gardiner
Mr. Maine Baseball Finalist
- Marky Axelsen - Greely
- Noah Carpenter - Leavitt
- Trent Drouin - Oak Hill
- Jackson Lizzotte - Old Town
- Collin Peckham - Hampden Academy
- Brennan Rumphy - Falmouth
- Caleb Vacchiano - Sacopee Valley
