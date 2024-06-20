Mr. Maine Baseball and Miss Maine Baseball Awards Handed Out

The Mr. Maine Baseball and Miss Maine Baseball Awards were handed out on Wednesday!

Congratulations to Sacopee Valley's Caleb Vacchiano who won the Mr. Maine Baseball Award!

Congratulations to Brooke Gerry of Windham who won the Miss Maine Baseball Award!

Miss Maine Softball Finalists

Sadie Armstrong - Portland

Saige Evans - Old Town

Brooke Gerry - Windham

Mia Koots - Nokomis

McKayla Kortes -York

Lily Noyes - Skowhegan

Emma Potter - Penobscot Valley

Lily Rawnsley - NYA

Zoe Soule - Hall-Dale

Taylor Takatsu - Gardiner

Mr. Maine Baseball Finalist

Marky Axelsen - Greely

Noah Carpenter - Leavitt

Trent Drouin - Oak Hill

Jackson Lizzotte - Old Town

Collin Peckham - Hampden Academy

Brennan Rumphy - Falmouth

Caleb Vacchiano - Sacopee Valley