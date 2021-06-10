Bangor, Brewer Football to Meet in Season Opener + Other Area Schedules
The Bangor Rams will play the Brewer Witches in the first week of the 2021 high school fall football season.
The game between the cross-river rivals is one of many local contests found in the just-released schedule for the fall of 2021.
Below are the schedules for area teams.
Bangor
August 21 or 23- Controlled Scrimmage at Lawrence
August 27/28- Exhibition Skowhegan
Week 1- Sept 3/4 at Brewer
Week 2- Sept 10/11 Lewiston
Week 3- Sept 17/18 at Scarborough
Week 4- Sept 24/25 at Thornton
Week 5- Oct 1/2 Deering
Week 6- Oct 8/9 Edward Little
Week 7- Oct 15/16 at Sanford
Week 8- Oct 22/23 Bonny Eagle
Week 9- Oct 29/30 at Oxford Hills
Brewer
August 21 or 23- Controlled Scrimmage at Lewiston, Gorham
August 27/28- Exhibition at Hampden Academy
Week 1- Sept 3/4 vs Bangor
Week 2- Sept 10/11 at Brunswick
Week 3- Sept 17/18 vs Messalonskee
Week 4- Sept 24/25 at Windham
Week 5- Oct 1/2 at Mt. Blue
Week 6- Oct 8/9 vs Skowhegan
Week 7- Oct 15/16 at Falmouth/Gr
Week 8- Oct 22/23 vs Cony
Hampden
August 21 or 23- Controlled Scrimmage at John Bapst
August 27/28- Exhibition vs. Brewer
Week 1- Sept 3/4 at Oceanside
Week 2- Sept 10/11 vs. Winslow
Week 3- Sept 17/18 at Nokomis
Week 4- Sept 24/25 vs. Cape
Week 5- Oct 1/2 vs. Old Town
Week 6- Oct 8/9 at Westbrook
Week 7- Oct 15/16 at Medomak
Week 8- Oct 22/23 vs. Hermon
Hermon
August 21 or 23- at Oceanside
August 27/28- vs. Foxcroft
Week 1- Sept 3/4 at Cape
Week 2- Sept 10/11 vs. Leavitt
Week 3- Sept 17/18 vs. Belfast
Week 4- Sept 24/25 at Nokomis
Week 5- Oct 1/2 vs. Medomak
Week 6- Oct 8/9 at MCI
Week 7- Oct 15/16 vs. Winslow
Week 8- Oct 22/23 at Hampden
Old Town
August 21 or 23- at Foxcroft
August 27/28- vs. John Bapst
Week 1- Sept 3/4 at Gardiner
Week 2- Sept 10/11 vs. Oceanside
Week 3- Sept 17/18 at Medomak
Week 4- Sept 24/25 vs. Winslow
Week 5- Oct 1/2 at Hampden
Week 6- Oct 8/9 at Belfast
Week 7- Oct 15/16 vs. MCI
Week 8- Oct 22/23 vs. Nokomis
John Bapst
August 21 or 23- Controlled Scrimmage @ Hampden
August 27/28- Exhibition @ Old Town
Week 1- Sept 3/4 vs. Oak Hill
Week 2- Sept 10/11 at Freeport
Week 3- Sept 17/18 vs. Winthrop
Week 4- Sept 24/25 at Bucksport
Week 5- Oct 1/2 Bye
Week 6- Oct 8/9 at Foxcroft Ac.
Week 7- Oct 15/16 vs. Lisbon
Week 8- Oct 22/23 at Poland
Week 9- Oct 29/30 at Madison
Bucksport
August 21 or 23- Controlled Scrimmage vs Winslow
August 27/28- Exhibition at Belfast
Week 1- Sept 3/4 at Winthrop
Week 2- Sept 10/11 vs. Poland
Week 3- Sept 17/18 Bye
Week 4- Sept 24/25 vs. Bapst
Week 5- Oct 1/2 at Oak Hill
Week 6- Oct 8/9 vs. Freeport
Week 7- Oct 15/16 vs. Madison
Week 8- Oct 22/23 at Lisbon
Week 9- Oct 29/30 at Foxcroft
Foxcroft Academy
August 21 or 23- Controlled Scrimmage vs MCI
August 27/28- Exhibition at Hermon
Week 1- Sept 3/4 vs. Lisbon
Week 2- Sept 10/11 at Oak Hill
Week 3- Sept 17/18 vs. Freeport
Week 4- Sept 24/25 Bye
Week 5- Oct 1/2 at Madison
Week 6- Oct 8/9 vs. John Bapst
Week 7- Oct 15/16 vs. Poland
Week 8- Oct 22/23 at Winthrop
Week 9- Oct 29/30 vs Bucksport
Orono - 8 Small
August 21 or 23- Controlled Scrimmage @ Mt. View w/Dexter
August 27/28- Exhibition @ Ellsworth
Week 1- Sept 3/4 @ Camden Hills
Week 2- Sept 10/11 @ Houlton
Week 3- Sept 17/18 MDI
Week 4- Sept 24/25 Morse
Week 5- Oct 1/2 @ Dexter
Week 6- Oct 8/9 Mt. View
Week 7- Oct 15/16 @ Stearns