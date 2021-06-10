The Bangor Rams will play the Brewer Witches in the first week of the 2021 high school fall football season.

The game between the cross-river rivals is one of many local contests found in the just-released schedule for the fall of 2021.

Below are the schedules for area teams.

Bangor

August 21 or 23- Controlled Scrimmage at Lawrence

August 27/28- Exhibition Skowhegan

Week 1- Sept 3/4 at Brewer

Week 2- Sept 10/11 Lewiston

Week 3- Sept 17/18 at Scarborough

Week 4- Sept 24/25 at Thornton

Week 5- Oct 1/2 Deering

Week 6- Oct 8/9 Edward Little

Week 7- Oct 15/16 at Sanford

Week 8- Oct 22/23 Bonny Eagle

Week 9- Oct 29/30 at Oxford Hills

Brewer

August 21 or 23- Controlled Scrimmage at Lewiston, Gorham

August 27/28- Exhibition at Hampden Academy

Week 1- Sept 3/4 vs Bangor

Week 2- Sept 10/11 at Brunswick

Week 3- Sept 17/18 vs Messalonskee

Week 4- Sept 24/25 at Windham

Week 5- Oct 1/2 at Mt. Blue

Week 6- Oct 8/9 vs Skowhegan

Week 7- Oct 15/16 at Falmouth/Gr

Week 8- Oct 22/23 vs Cony

Hampden

August 21 or 23- Controlled Scrimmage at John Bapst

August 27/28- Exhibition vs. Brewer

Week 1- Sept 3/4 at Oceanside

Week 2- Sept 10/11 vs. Winslow

Week 3- Sept 17/18 at Nokomis

Week 4- Sept 24/25 vs. Cape

Week 5- Oct 1/2 vs. Old Town

Week 6- Oct 8/9 at Westbrook

Week 7- Oct 15/16 at Medomak

Week 8- Oct 22/23 vs. Hermon

Hermon

August 21 or 23- at Oceanside

August 27/28- vs. Foxcroft

Week 1- Sept 3/4 at Cape

Week 2- Sept 10/11 vs. Leavitt

Week 3- Sept 17/18 vs. Belfast

Week 4- Sept 24/25 at Nokomis

Week 5- Oct 1/2 vs. Medomak

Week 6- Oct 8/9 at MCI

Week 7- Oct 15/16 vs. Winslow

Week 8- Oct 22/23 at Hampden

Old Town

August 21 or 23- at Foxcroft

August 27/28- vs. John Bapst

Week 1- Sept 3/4 at Gardiner

Week 2- Sept 10/11 vs. Oceanside

Week 3- Sept 17/18 at Medomak

Week 4- Sept 24/25 vs. Winslow

Week 5- Oct 1/2 at Hampden

Week 6- Oct 8/9 at Belfast

Week 7- Oct 15/16 vs. MCI

Week 8- Oct 22/23 vs. Nokomis

John Bapst

August 21 or 23- Controlled Scrimmage @ Hampden

August 27/28- Exhibition @ Old Town

Week 1- Sept 3/4 vs. Oak Hill

Week 2- Sept 10/11 at Freeport

Week 3- Sept 17/18 vs. Winthrop

Week 4- Sept 24/25 at Bucksport

Week 5- Oct 1/2 Bye

Week 6- Oct 8/9 at Foxcroft Ac.

Week 7- Oct 15/16 vs. Lisbon

Week 8- Oct 22/23 at Poland

Week 9- Oct 29/30 at Madison

Bucksport

August 21 or 23- Controlled Scrimmage vs Winslow

August 27/28- Exhibition at Belfast

Week 1- Sept 3/4 at Winthrop

Week 2- Sept 10/11 vs. Poland

Week 3- Sept 17/18 Bye

Week 4- Sept 24/25 vs. Bapst

Week 5- Oct 1/2 at Oak Hill

Week 6- Oct 8/9 vs. Freeport

Week 7- Oct 15/16 vs. Madison

Week 8- Oct 22/23 at Lisbon

Week 9- Oct 29/30 at Foxcroft

Foxcroft Academy

August 21 or 23- Controlled Scrimmage vs MCI

August 27/28- Exhibition at Hermon

Week 1- Sept 3/4 vs. Lisbon

Week 2- Sept 10/11 at Oak Hill

Week 3- Sept 17/18 vs. Freeport

Week 4- Sept 24/25 Bye

Week 5- Oct 1/2 at Madison

Week 6- Oct 8/9 vs. John Bapst

Week 7- Oct 15/16 vs. Poland

Week 8- Oct 22/23 at Winthrop

Week 9- Oct 29/30 vs Bucksport

Orono - 8 Small

August 21 or 23- Controlled Scrimmage @ Mt. View w/Dexter

August 27/28- Exhibition @ Ellsworth

Week 1- Sept 3/4 @ Camden Hills

Week 2- Sept 10/11 @ Houlton

Week 3- Sept 17/18 MDI

Week 4- Sept 24/25 Morse

Week 5- Oct 1/2 @ Dexter

Week 6- Oct 8/9 Mt. View

Week 7- Oct 15/16 @ Stearns

