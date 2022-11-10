2022 PVC Field Hockey and Golf All-Academic Teams

Congratulations to the following Seniors who through their efforts and achievements earned recognition as members of the PVC All-Academic Field Hockey and All-Academic Golf Team.

To be eligible, a senior must have a GPA of 90 or more for 6 consecutive semesters.

Field Hockey All-Academic

Orono - Laura Cost Kirkpatrick, Aila Farrell, Abby Deschaine

Dexter - Elisa Picariello

Golf All-Academic

Orono - Ellis Spaulding

If there any any spelling errors please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com