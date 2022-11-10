2022 PVC Field Hockey and Golf All-Academic Teams
Congratulations to the following Seniors who through their efforts and achievements earned recognition as members of the PVC All-Academic Field Hockey and All-Academic Golf Team.
To be eligible, a senior must have a GPA of 90 or more for 6 consecutive semesters.
Field Hockey All-Academic
- Orono - Laura Cost Kirkpatrick, Aila Farrell, Abby Deschaine
- Central - Alexis Whitty
- Dexter - Elisa Picariello
- Greenville - Alexa Bjork, Dominick Murray
- John Bapst - Hannah LaMonontagne
- Stearns - Kelly Farber, Sydney Campbell
- Mattanawcook Academy - Olivia Wheaton
- PCHS - Sam Goodwin, Anna Zimmerman
- Hermon - Allie Erdt, Makena Nevells, Grace Kelly
- Foxcroft Academy - Lauren Martin, Annie Raynes, Justice Batchelder
- Old Town - Grace Willey, Natalie Baker, Kayleigh Wagner
Golf All-Academic
- Orono - Ellis Spaulding
- Central - Sadie Nutter, Ethan Whitty
- Caribou - Justin Walton, Logan Griffeth, Cameron Belanger, Dawson Whiiten, James Cherrier
- Dexter - William Kusnierz, Brady Reynolds, Ben Bourgoin
- Houlton - Madelyn Quirk
- Mattanawcook Academy - Molly Graham, Harrison Arthurs
- Hermon - Veronica Chichetto, Drew Haford, Cole Larochelle, John Read, Ryan Shorey, Derek Smith, Josh Sullivan
- Ellsworth - Addison Nelson, Will Robbins
- Foxcroft Academy - Abby Kemp
- GSA - Robert Bennett, Brock Muir
- Old Town - Olivia Neely, Keegan Plourde
- MDI - Carlina Leonardi, Lily Swan
