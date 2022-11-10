2022 PVC Field Hockey and Golf All-Academic Teams

2022 PVC Field Hockey and Golf All-Academic Teams

maroke via Thinkstock

Congratulations to the following Seniors who through their efforts and achievements earned recognition as members of the  PVC All-Academic Field Hockey and All-Academic Golf Team.

To be eligible, a senior must have a GPA of 90 or more for 6 consecutive semesters.

Field Hockey All-Academic

  • Orono - Laura Cost Kirkpatrick, Aila Farrell, Abby Deschaine
  • Central - Alexis Whitty
  • Dexter - Elisa Picariello
  • Greenville - Alexa Bjork, Dominick Murray
  • John Bapst - Hannah LaMonontagne
  • Stearns - Kelly Farber, Sydney Campbell
  • Mattanawcook Academy - Olivia Wheaton
  • PCHS - Sam Goodwin, Anna Zimmerman
  • Hermon - Allie Erdt, Makena Nevells, Grace Kelly
  • Foxcroft Academy - Lauren Martin, Annie Raynes,  Justice Batchelder
  • Old Town - Grace Willey, Natalie Baker, Kayleigh Wagner

Golf All-Academic

  • Orono - Ellis Spaulding
  • Central - Sadie Nutter, Ethan Whitty
  • Caribou - Justin Walton, Logan Griffeth, Cameron Belanger, Dawson Whiiten, James Cherrier
  • Dexter - William Kusnierz, Brady Reynolds, Ben Bourgoin
  • Houlton - Madelyn Quirk
  • Mattanawcook Academy - Molly Graham, Harrison Arthurs
  • Hermon - Veronica Chichetto, Drew Haford, Cole Larochelle, John Read, Ryan Shorey, Derek Smith, Josh Sullivan
  • Ellsworth - Addison Nelson, Will Robbins
  • Foxcroft Academy - Abby Kemp
  • GSA - Robert Bennett, Brock Muir
  • Old Town - Olivia Neely, Keegan Plourde
  • MDI - Carlina Leonardi, Lily Swan
Get our free mobile app

If there any any spelling errors please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com

Categories: High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket