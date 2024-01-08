2024 Nokomis Warrior Clash [Wrestling RESULTS]
Here are the 2024 Nokomis Warrior Clash Wrestling results from the Meet held at Nokomis High School in Newport, on Saturday, January 6th.
Championship Round
- 106 Dominic Simpson, Belfast Dec Preston Garland, Mt Blue, 12-7
- 113 Jace Goodrow, Mt Blue Dec Matt Severance, Dexter, 4-0
- 120 Noah Krzsyztofiak, Mt Blue Fall Carter Noble, Mount Desert Island, 1:17
- 126 Caiden Skidgell, Dirigo Fall Roman Galkowski, Mt Blue, 2:26
- 132 Sean Bonzagni, Morse Fall Jeremy Turner, Oxford Hills, 2:25
- 138 Keith Cook, MCI Frft Josiah Miller, Mt View, MED
- 144 Dillon Gray, Mt Blue Dec Jack Desjardins, Ft Kent, 10-8
- 150 Hudson Lufkin, Dirigo T-Fall Braeden Cunningham, Morse, 17-0
- 157 Isaac Keresey, MCI Dec Dominic Zeller, Piscataquis, 2-0
- 165 Tanner Bradeen, Dirigo M-Dec Stephen Galkowski, Mt Blue, 13-4
- 175 Colton Carter, Lawrence Dec Ashford Hays, Morse, 7-2
- 190 Carter Desjardins, Ft Kent M-Dec Jason Bagley, Mt Blue, 12-1
- 215 Chris Levesque, Oxford Hills Dec Casey McDonald, Ellsworth, 4-1
- 285 Riley Bryant, Mt View Fall Beau Talbot, Piscataquis, 1:01
Consolation Round
- 106 Nick McMillen, Foxcroft Fall Vincent Chapman, Dirigo, :11
- 113 James Terry, Oxford Hills Fall Orla Murphy, Nokomis, 1:38
- 120 Garrett Tibbetts, Dexter Fall Robert Wolff, Ellsworth, 2:13
- 126 Luke Horne, Ellsworth Dec Nate Durgin, Foxcroft, 5-2
- 132 Colt Saxon, Monmouth/Richmond Fall Isaac Cummings, Belfast, 2:51
- 138 Karson Tibbetts, Piscataquis Frft Nick Rowe, Mt Blue, MED
- 144 Ryker Evans, Belfast Dec Noah Schultz, Monmouth/Richmond, 6-3
- 150 Hunter Wormwood, Oxford Hills Dec Jacob Cote, Nokomis, 3-1
- 157 Curtis Fogg, Oxford Hills Fall Sam Schultz, Monmouth/Richmond, 1:58
- 165 Brian Donnelly, Madison Fall Brady Ball, Piscataquis, 1:24
- 175 Gio Patterson, Dirigo Fall Dominic Cookson, Piscataquis, 2:05
- 190 Junuh Hays, Morse Fall Tyler Wing, Foxcroft, 1:52 215
- Tate Taylor, Monmouth/Richmond Fall Tanner Ladd, Dexter, 1:12
- 285 Dawson Mason, Oxford Hills Fall Sean Calloway, Nokomis, :59
