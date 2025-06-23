Watch the 2025 Ticket Awards Live Stream from Bangor, Maine

Celebrate the best in local sports at this year's Ticket Awards.

The 2025 Ticket Awards will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 23 at Hero's Sports Grill in Bangor. You can watch the ceremonies live below.

Thanks to everyone for a great year in sports from 92.9 The Ticket.

LOOK: Highest-paying jobs in Bangor for high school graduates Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs for high school graduates in Bangor using annual compensation data from the BLS Gallery Credit: Stacker