3 Central Aroostook Boys Beat #6 Jonesport-Beals 46-37[PHOTOS/STATS]

The #3 Central Aroostook Boys Basketball Team rushed out to an early lead and withstood a Jonesport-Beal's rally, and beat the #6 Royals 46-37 in a Class D Quarterfinal on Saturday February 15th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Panthers led 15-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-15 at the end of the 1st Half. But the Royals outscored the Panthers 18-10 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 33-32 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Jahleel Joseph paced the Panthers with 19 points. He was 7-10 from the free throw line. Will Whited had 11 points. Mitchell Burtt, Dylan McKeen and Ben Woodworth each had a 3-pointer. Central Aroostook was 15-22 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Koben Richardson who had 16 points, including a 3-pointer. Kaden Beal had 8 points. Nathaniel Johnson had a 3-pointer. The Royals were 7-14 from the free throw line.

Central Aroostook will play the winner of the #2 Kathadin-#7 Easton Quarterfinal in ta Class D semifinal on Thursday morning, February 20th at 10 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Jonesport-Beals Boys 6 9 18 4 37 Central Aroostook Boys 15 7 10 14 46

Box Score

Jonesport-Beals

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Collin Trumble 0 - - - - Eli Peabody 4 2 - - 1 Kaden Beal 8 3 - 2 4 Josiah Dyer 0 - - - - Nathaniel Johnson 3 - 1 - - Anderson Alley 6 2 - 2 2 Koben Robinson 16 5 1 3 7 Bradley Kenney 0 - - - - James Brasted 0 - - - - Ethan Faulkingham 0 - - - - Owen Alley 0 - - - - Nathan Faulkingham 0 - - - - Nathaniel Carver 0 - - - - Isiah Robinson 0 - - - - Santos Alejo 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 37 12 2 7 14

Central Aroostook

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mitchell Burtt 3 - 1 - - CJ Crawford 4 1 - 2 4 Dylan McKeen 5 1 1 - - Grady Kinney 0 - - - - Ben Woodworth 3 - 1 - - Kellen McCrum 1 - - 1 2 Kasen Bell 0 - - - - Jack Hentosh 0 - - - - Jahleel Joseph 19 6 - 7 10 Jonathan McDonald 0 - - - - Will Whited 11 3 - 5 6 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 46 11 3 15 22

Check out the photos from the game.