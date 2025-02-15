#3 Central Aroostook Boys Beat #6 Jonesport-Beals 46-37[PHOTOS/STATS]

February 15, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The #3 Central Aroostook Boys Basketball Team rushed out to an early lead and withstood a Jonesport-Beal's rally, and beat the #6 Royals 46-37 in a Class D Quarterfinal on Saturday February 15th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Panthers led 15-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-15 at the end of the 1st Half. But the Royals outscored the Panthers 18-10 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 33-32 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Jahleel Joseph paced the Panthers with 19 points. He was 7-10 from the free throw line. Will Whited had 11 points. Mitchell Burtt, Dylan McKeen and Ben Woodworth each had a 3-pointer. Central Aroostook was 15-22 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Koben Richardson who had 16 points, including a 3-pointer. Kaden Beal had 8 points. Nathaniel Johnson had a 3-pointer. The Royals were 7-14 from the free throw line.

Central Aroostook will play the winner of the #2 Kathadin-#7 Easton Quarterfinal in ta Class D semifinal on Thursday morning, February 20th at 10 a.m.

Line Score

1234T
Jonesport-Beals Boys6918437
Central Aroostook Boys157101446

 

Box Score

Jonesport-Beals

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Collin Trumble0----
Eli Peabody42--1
Kaden Beal83-24
Josiah Dyer0----
Nathaniel Johnson3-1--
Anderson Alley62-22
Koben Robinson165137
Bradley Kenney0----
James Brasted0----
Ethan Faulkingham0----
Owen Alley0----
Nathan Faulkingham0----
Nathaniel Carver0----
Isiah Robinson0----
Santos Alejo0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS37122714

Central Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mitchell Burtt3-1--
CJ Crawford41-24
Dylan McKeen511--
Grady Kinney0----
Ben Woodworth3-1--
Kellen McCrum1--12
Kasen Bell0----
Jack Hentosh0----
Jahleel Joseph196-710
Jonathan McDonald0----
Will Whited113-56
TEAM0----
TOTALS461131522

 

Check out the photos from the game.

 

Central Aroostook - Jonesport-Beals Boys

The #3 Central Aroostook Boy's Basketball Team took on the #6 Jonesport-Beals Royals on Saturday afternoon February 15th in a Class D Quarterfinal

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

