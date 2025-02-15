#3 Central Aroostook Boys Beat #6 Jonesport-Beals 46-37[PHOTOS/STATS]
The #3 Central Aroostook Boys Basketball Team rushed out to an early lead and withstood a Jonesport-Beal's rally, and beat the #6 Royals 46-37 in a Class D Quarterfinal on Saturday February 15th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
The Panthers led 15-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-15 at the end of the 1st Half. But the Royals outscored the Panthers 18-10 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 33-32 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Jahleel Joseph paced the Panthers with 19 points. He was 7-10 from the free throw line. Will Whited had 11 points. Mitchell Burtt, Dylan McKeen and Ben Woodworth each had a 3-pointer. Central Aroostook was 15-22 from the free throw line.
Jonesport-Beals was led by Koben Richardson who had 16 points, including a 3-pointer. Kaden Beal had 8 points. Nathaniel Johnson had a 3-pointer. The Royals were 7-14 from the free throw line.
Central Aroostook will play the winner of the #2 Kathadin-#7 Easton Quarterfinal in ta Class D semifinal on Thursday morning, February 20th at 10 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jonesport-Beals Boys
|6
|9
|18
|4
|37
|Central Aroostook Boys
|15
|7
|10
|14
|46
Box Score
Jonesport-Beals
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Collin Trumble
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eli Peabody
|4
|2
|-
|-
|1
|Kaden Beal
|8
|3
|-
|2
|4
|Josiah Dyer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nathaniel Johnson
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Anderson Alley
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|Koben Robinson
|16
|5
|1
|3
|7
|Bradley Kenney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|James Brasted
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Faulkingham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Alley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nathan Faulkingham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nathaniel Carver
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Robinson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Santos Alejo
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|37
|12
|2
|7
|14
Central Aroostook
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Mitchell Burtt
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|CJ Crawford
|4
|1
|-
|2
|4
|Dylan McKeen
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Grady Kinney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Woodworth
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Kellen McCrum
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Kasen Bell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Hentosh
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jahleel Joseph
|19
|6
|-
|7
|10
|Jonathan McDonald
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Will Whited
|11
|3
|-
|5
|6
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|46
|11
|3
|15
|22
Check out the photos from the game.
Central Aroostook - Jonesport-Beals Boys
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper