4 Bangor Christian Beats #5 Lee Academy 52-48 in OT [STATS/PHOTOS]

Bangor Christian's Rajon Reed tied the game at 46-46 with 3 seconds left hitting 1-2 from the free throw line and then scored 5 points in overtime to lead the #4 Bangor Christian Patriots to a 52-48 win over #5 Lee Academy.

Lee Academy led 15-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Pandas led 38-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor Christian was led by Elliot Straubel with 17 points and 4 3-pointers. Jesse Booker had 13 points and Reed 12 points with a 3-pointer. Zach Helms had a pair of 3-pointers. The Patriots were 7-15 from the free throw line.

Lee Academy was led by Jackson Sabattus with 18 points while Finn Knowles had 16 points with a 3-pointer. Andrew Glidden had 2 3-poiinters and Austin Jipson drained 1 3-pointer. The Pandas were 8-15 from the free throw line.

Bangor Christian will play the winner of the #1 Schenck-#8 Southern Aroostook Quarterfinal in the Semifinals on Thursday, February 20th at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 OT1 T Lee Boys 25 0 13 8 2 48 Bangor Christian Boys 20 0 14 12 6 52

Box Score

Lee Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Brayden Tozier 0 - - - - Dillon Tozier 0 - - - - Austin Jipson 8 2 1 1 2 Matthew Poulin 0 - - - - Cayden Levesque 0 - - - - Finn Knowles 16 5 1 3 5 Jackson Sabattus 18 7 - 4 6 Elisha Teasdale 0 - - - - Elijah Thomas 0 - - - - Caden Pullen 0 - - - 2 Andrew Glidden 6 - 2 - - Mason Bellfleur 0 - - - - Caleb Knight 0 - - - - Kolby Bean 0 - - - - Elijah Burrill 0 - - - - TOTALS 48 14 4 8 15

Bangor Christian

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Zach Helms 6 - 2 - - Drake Nash 1 - - 1 2 Jude Keezer 0 - - - - Zach Shaw 0 - - - - Jack Kowalski 0 - - - - Michelin Eckstein 0 - - - - Elliot Straubel 17 2 4 1 2 Rajon Reed 12 4 1 1 4 Samuel Cormier 0 - - - - Thomas Curtis 1 - - 1 2 Gabe Gahagan 0 - - - - Ransom Booker 0 - - - - Alden Stuthert 2 1 - - - Jesse Booker 13 5 - 3 5 Wyatt Young 0 - - - - TOTALS 52 12 7 7 15

Check out the photos