#4 Bangor Christian Beats #5 Lee Academy 52-48 in OT [STATS/PHOTOS]
Bangor Christian's Rajon Reed tied the game at 46-46 with 3 seconds left hitting 1-2 from the free throw line and then scored 5 points in overtime to lead the #4 Bangor Christian Patriots to a 52-48 win over #5 Lee Academy.
Lee Academy led 15-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Pandas led 38-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor Christian was led by Elliot Straubel with 17 points and 4 3-pointers. Jesse Booker had 13 points and Reed 12 points with a 3-pointer. Zach Helms had a pair of 3-pointers. The Patriots were 7-15 from the free throw line.
Lee Academy was led by Jackson Sabattus with 18 points while Finn Knowles had 16 points with a 3-pointer. Andrew Glidden had 2 3-poiinters and Austin Jipson drained 1 3-pointer. The Pandas were 8-15 from the free throw line.
Bangor Christian will play the winner of the #1 Schenck-#8 Southern Aroostook Quarterfinal in the Semifinals on Thursday, February 20th at 11:30 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT1
|T
|Lee Boys
|25
|0
|13
|8
|2
|48
|Bangor Christian Boys
|20
|0
|14
|12
|6
|52
Box Score
Lee Academy
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Brayden Tozier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dillon Tozier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Austin Jipson
|8
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Matthew Poulin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cayden Levesque
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Finn Knowles
|16
|5
|1
|3
|5
|Jackson Sabattus
|18
|7
|-
|4
|6
|Elisha Teasdale
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Elijah Thomas
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caden Pullen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Andrew Glidden
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Mason Bellfleur
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caleb Knight
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kolby Bean
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Elijah Burrill
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|48
|14
|4
|8
|15
Bangor Christian
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Zach Helms
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Drake Nash
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Jude Keezer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zach Shaw
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Kowalski
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Michelin Eckstein
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Elliot Straubel
|17
|2
|4
|1
|2
|Rajon Reed
|12
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Samuel Cormier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thomas Curtis
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Gabe Gahagan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ransom Booker
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alden Stuthert
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Jesse Booker
|13
|5
|-
|3
|5
|Wyatt Young
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|52
|12
|7
|7
|15
Check out the photos
Bangor Christian - Lee Academy Boys Quarterfinal
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper