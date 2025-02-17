#4 Bangor Christian Beats #5 Lee Academy 52-48 in OT [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 17, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

Bangor Christian's Rajon Reed tied the game at 46-46 with 3 seconds left hitting 1-2 from the free throw line and then scored 5 points in overtime to lead the #4 Bangor Christian Patriots to a 52-48 win over #5 Lee Academy.

Lee Academy led 15-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Pandas led 38-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor Christian was led by Elliot Straubel with 17 points and 4 3-pointers. Jesse Booker had 13 points and Reed 12 points with a 3-pointer. Zach Helms had a pair of 3-pointers. The Patriots were 7-15 from the free throw line.

Lee Academy was led by Jackson Sabattus with 18 points while Finn Knowles had 16 points with a 3-pointer. Andrew Glidden had 2 3-poiinters and Austin Jipson drained 1 3-pointer. The Pandas were 8-15 from the free throw line.

Bangor Christian will play the winner of the #1 Schenck-#8 Southern Aroostook Quarterfinal in the Semifinals on Thursday, February 20th at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1234OT1T
Lee Boys250138248
Bangor Christian Boys2001412652

 

Box Score

Lee Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Brayden Tozier0----
Dillon Tozier0----
Austin Jipson82112
Matthew Poulin0----
Cayden Levesque0----
Finn Knowles165135
Jackson Sabattus187-46
Elisha Teasdale0----
Elijah Thomas0----
Caden Pullen0---2
Andrew Glidden6-2--
Mason Bellfleur0----
Caleb Knight0----
Kolby Bean0----
Elijah Burrill0----
TOTALS48144815

Bangor Christian

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Zach Helms6-2--
Drake Nash1--12
Jude Keezer0----
Zach Shaw0----
Jack Kowalski0----
Michelin Eckstein0----
Elliot Straubel172412
Rajon Reed124114
Samuel Cormier0----
Thomas Curtis1--12
Gabe Gahagan0----
Ransom Booker0----
Alden Stuthert21---
Jesse Booker135-35
Wyatt Young0----
TOTALS52127715

 

Check out the photos

Bangor Christian - Lee Academy Boys Quarterfinal

The #4 Bangor Christian Patriots took on the #5 Lee Academy Pandas in a Boys Class D Quarterfinals on Monday, February 17th.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

