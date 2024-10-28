8-Man Large and Small School Football Playoff Schedules

The 8-Man Large and Small School Playoff Schedule is set after the regular season has concluded.

8-Man Large School Playoffs

  1. Camden Hills 7-1
  2. Greely 7-1
  3. Lake Region 6-2
  4. Mt. Ararat 6-2
  5. Gray-New Gloucester 5-3
  6. MDI 4-4

Quarterfinals

  • #1 Camden Hills Bye
  • #2 Greely Bye
  • #3 Lake Region vs. #6 MDI
  • #4 Mt. Ararat vs. #5 Gray-New Gloucester

Semifinals

  • #1 Camden Hills vs. Winner #4 Mt. Ararat vs. #5 Gray-New Gloucester
  • #2 Greely vs. Winner #3 Lake Region vs. #6 MDI

8 Man Small School Playoffs

North Top 4 Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Stearns 7-1
  2. Houlton 6-2
  3. Orono 5-3
  4. Ellsworth  6-2
  5. Dexter 3-5
  6. Bucksport 3-5
  7. Washington Academy 1-7
  8. Valley 1-7

North Quarterfinals

  • #1 Stearns vs. #4 Ellsworth
  • #2 Houlton vs. #3 Orono

South Top 4 Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Old Orchard Beach 8-0
  2. Spruce Mountain 7-1
  3. Sacopee Valley 4-4
  4. Boothbay 4-4
  5. Traip Academy 2-6
  6. Telstar 1-7
  7. Mount View 0-8

South Quarterfinals

  • #1 Old Orchard Beach vs. #4 Boothbay
  • #2 Spruce Mountain vs. #3 Sacopee Valley
