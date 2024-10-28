8-Man Large and Small School Football Playoff Schedules
The 8-Man Large and Small School Playoff Schedule is set after the regular season has concluded.
8-Man Large School Playoffs
- Camden Hills 7-1
- Greely 7-1
- Lake Region 6-2
- Mt. Ararat 6-2
- Gray-New Gloucester 5-3
- MDI 4-4
Quarterfinals
- #1 Camden Hills Bye
- #2 Greely Bye
- #3 Lake Region vs. #6 MDI
- #4 Mt. Ararat vs. #5 Gray-New Gloucester
Semifinals
- #1 Camden Hills vs. Winner #4 Mt. Ararat vs. #5 Gray-New Gloucester
- #2 Greely vs. Winner #3 Lake Region vs. #6 MDI
8 Man Small School Playoffs
North Top 4 Qualify for Playoffs
- Stearns 7-1
- Houlton 6-2
- Orono 5-3
- Ellsworth 6-2
- Dexter 3-5
- Bucksport 3-5
- Washington Academy 1-7
- Valley 1-7
North Quarterfinals
- #1 Stearns vs. #4 Ellsworth
- #2 Houlton vs. #3 Orono
South Top 4 Qualify for Playoffs
- Old Orchard Beach 8-0
- Spruce Mountain 7-1
- Sacopee Valley 4-4
- Boothbay 4-4
- Traip Academy 2-6
- Telstar 1-7
- Mount View 0-8
South Quarterfinals
- #1 Old Orchard Beach vs. #4 Boothbay
- #2 Spruce Mountain vs. #3 Sacopee Valley
