8-Man Large Football Schedule for the 2022-23 Season

The Maine Principal's Association released on Friday, May 27th the Football Schedules for the 2022-23 season.

While the schedules don't have times and exact dates, it does tell us who and where the schools will be playing. It is still up to the schools to determine if they are playing Friday night or Saturday afternoon

Controlled Schedules are set to be played on Saturday, August 20th or Monday, August 22nd. The Exhibition game is scheduled for Friday August 26th or Saturday August 27th. Week 1 is Friday September 2nd or Saturday 3rd. The last week of the Regular Season is Week 8 Friday October 21st or Saturday October 22nd.

Here is the 8 Man Large Football Schedule

8-Man Large North

Camden Hills Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 Bucksport Exhibition August 26/27 at Mattanawcook Week 1 September 2/3 Bye Week 2 September 9/10 Yarmouth Week 3 September 16/17 Mt. Ararat Week 4 September 23/24 at Ellsworth Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 Spruce Mountain Week 6 October 7/8 at MDI Week 7 October 14/15 Morse Week 8 October 21/22 at Waterville

Morse Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 at Telstar Exhibition August 26/27 Boothbay/Traip Week 1 September 2/3 Mt. Ararat Week 2 September 9/10 at GNG Week 3 September 16/17 at Spruce Mountain Week 4 September 23/24 Lake Region Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 Yarmouth Week 6 October 7/8 at Waterville Week 7 October 14/15 at Camden Hills Week 8 October 21/22 Greely

MDI Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 at Stearns Exhibition August 26/27 Dexter Week 1 September 2/3 at Spruce Mountain Week 2 September 9/10 BYE Week 3 September 16/17 Waterville Week 4 September 23/24 at Yarmouth Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 at Ellsworth Week 6 October 7/8 Camden Hills Week 7 October 14/15 GNG Week 8 October 21/22 at Lake Region

Waterville Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22 Mattanawcook Exhibition August 26/27 at Bucksport Week 1 September 2/3 Ellsworth Week 2 September 9/10 at Greely Week 3 September 16/17 at MDI Week 4 September 23/24 Spruce Mountain Week 5 Sept 30/October 1 BYE Week 6 October 7/8 Morse Week 7 October 14/15 at Mount Ararat Week 8 October 21/22 Camden Hills