8-Man Large Football Schedule for the 2022-23 Season

The Maine Principal's Association released on Friday, May 27th the Football Schedules for the 2022-23 season.

While the schedules don't have times and exact dates, it does tell us who and where the schools will be playing. It is still up to the schools to determine if they are playing Friday night or Saturday afternoon

Controlled Schedules are set to be played on Saturday, August 20th or Monday, August 22nd. The Exhibition game is scheduled for Friday August 26th or Saturday August 27th. Week 1 is Friday September 2nd or Saturday 3rd. The last week of the Regular Season is Week 8 Friday October 21st or Saturday October 22nd.

Here is the 8 Man Large Football Schedule

8-Man Large North

Camden Hills
Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22Bucksport
Exhibition August 26/27at Mattanawcook
Week 1 September 2/3Bye
Week 2 September 9/10Yarmouth
Week 3 September 16/17Mt. Ararat
Week 4 September 23/24at Ellsworth
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1Spruce Mountain
Week 6 October 7/8at MDI
Week 7 October 14/15Morse
Week 8 October 21/22at Waterville
Morse
Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22at Telstar
Exhibition August 26/27Boothbay/Traip
Week 1 September 2/3Mt. Ararat
Week 2 September 9/10at GNG
Week 3 September 16/17at Spruce Mountain
Week 4 September 23/24Lake Region
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1Yarmouth
Week 6 October 7/8at Waterville
Week 7 October 14/15at Camden Hills
Week 8 October 21/22Greely
MDI
Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22at Stearns
Exhibition August 26/27Dexter
Week 1 September 2/3at Spruce Mountain
Week 2 September 9/10BYE
Week 3 September 16/17Waterville
Week 4 September 23/24at Yarmouth
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1at Ellsworth
Week 6 October 7/8Camden Hills
Week 7 October 14/15GNG
Week 8 October 21/22at Lake Region
Waterville
Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22Mattanawcook
Exhibition August 26/27at Bucksport
Week 1 September 2/3Ellsworth
Week 2 September 9/10at Greely
Week 3 September 16/17at MDI
Week 4 September 23/24Spruce Mountain
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1BYE
Week 6 October 7/8Morse
Week 7 October 14/15at Mount Ararat
Week 8 October 21/22Camden Hills
Ellsworth
Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22Mount View
Exhibition August 26/27at Orono
Week 1 September 2/3at Waterville
Week 2 September 9/10Spruce Mountain
Week 3 September 16/17BYE
Week 4 September 23/24Camden Hills
Week 5 Sept 30/October 1MDI
Week 6 October 7/8Lake Region
Week 7 October 14/15at Yarmouth
Week 8 October 21/22at GNG
