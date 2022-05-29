8-Man Large Football Schedule for the 2022-23 Season
The Maine Principal's Association released on Friday, May 27th the Football Schedules for the 2022-23 season.
While the schedules don't have times and exact dates, it does tell us who and where the schools will be playing. It is still up to the schools to determine if they are playing Friday night or Saturday afternoon
Controlled Schedules are set to be played on Saturday, August 20th or Monday, August 22nd. The Exhibition game is scheduled for Friday August 26th or Saturday August 27th. Week 1 is Friday September 2nd or Saturday 3rd. The last week of the Regular Season is Week 8 Friday October 21st or Saturday October 22nd.
Here is the 8 Man Large Football Schedule
8-Man Large North
|Camden Hills
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|Bucksport
|Exhibition August 26/27
|at Mattanawcook
|Week 1 September 2/3
|Bye
|Week 2 September 9/10
|Yarmouth
|Week 3 September 16/17
|Mt. Ararat
|Week 4 September 23/24
|at Ellsworth
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|Spruce Mountain
|Week 6 October 7/8
|at MDI
|Week 7 October 14/15
|Morse
|Week 8 October 21/22
|at Waterville
|Morse
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|at Telstar
|Exhibition August 26/27
|Boothbay/Traip
|Week 1 September 2/3
|Mt. Ararat
|Week 2 September 9/10
|at GNG
|Week 3 September 16/17
|at Spruce Mountain
|Week 4 September 23/24
|Lake Region
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|Yarmouth
|Week 6 October 7/8
|at Waterville
|Week 7 October 14/15
|at Camden Hills
|Week 8 October 21/22
|Greely
|MDI
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|at Stearns
|Exhibition August 26/27
|Dexter
|Week 1 September 2/3
|at Spruce Mountain
|Week 2 September 9/10
|BYE
|Week 3 September 16/17
|Waterville
|Week 4 September 23/24
|at Yarmouth
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|at Ellsworth
|Week 6 October 7/8
|Camden Hills
|Week 7 October 14/15
|GNG
|Week 8 October 21/22
|at Lake Region
|Waterville
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|Mattanawcook
|Exhibition August 26/27
|at Bucksport
|Week 1 September 2/3
|Ellsworth
|Week 2 September 9/10
|at Greely
|Week 3 September 16/17
|at MDI
|Week 4 September 23/24
|Spruce Mountain
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|BYE
|Week 6 October 7/8
|Morse
|Week 7 October 14/15
|at Mount Ararat
|Week 8 October 21/22
|Camden Hills
|Ellsworth
|Controlled Scrimmage Aug. 20/22
|Mount View
|Exhibition August 26/27
|at Orono
|Week 1 September 2/3
|at Waterville
|Week 2 September 9/10
|Spruce Mountain
|Week 3 September 16/17
|BYE
|Week 4 September 23/24
|Camden Hills
|Week 5 Sept 30/October 1
|MDI
|Week 6 October 7/8
|Lake Region
|Week 7 October 14/15
|at Yarmouth
|Week 8 October 21/22
|at GNG