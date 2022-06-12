9 Messalonskee Gets By #5 Bangor 4-2 in Class A Softball Semifinals [PHOTOS]

The #9 Messalonskee Eagles upset #5 Bangor 4-2 in the Class A North semifinals at Bangor High School on Saturday afternoon, June 11th.

Hits were at a premium.

Morgan Wills the Messalonskee pitcher allowed just 1 hit. She struck out 16 and walked 2.

Bangor's Lane Barron was sharp in the circle. She allowed just 4 hits, striking out 9 and walking 2.

Lexi Bayne had a double for Messalonskee. Izzy Culver, Morgan Wills and Maddi Wilson each had a single for the Eagles.

Ashley Schultz had Bangor's lone hit.

Bangor committed 4 errors in the game.

Messalonskee will play Skowhegan in the Class A North finals. The River Barons defeated Oxford Hills 4-3 Saturday in the other Class A semifinal.

