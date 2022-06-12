#9 Messalonskee Gets By #5 Bangor 4-2 in Class A Softball Semifinals [PHOTOS]
The #9 Messalonskee Eagles upset #5 Bangor 4-2 in the Class A North semifinals at Bangor High School on Saturday afternoon, June 11th.
Hits were at a premium.
Morgan Wills the Messalonskee pitcher allowed just 1 hit. She struck out 16 and walked 2.
Bangor's Lane Barron was sharp in the circle. She allowed just 4 hits, striking out 9 and walking 2.
Lexi Bayne had a double for Messalonskee. Izzy Culver, Morgan Wills and Maddi Wilson each had a single for the Eagles.
Ashley Schultz had Bangor's lone hit.
Bangor committed 4 errors in the game.
Messalonskee will play Skowhegan in the Class A North finals. The River Barons defeated Oxford Hills 4-3 Saturday in the other Class A semifinal.
Check out photos from the Bangor-Messalonskee game
Bangor-Messalonskee Class A Semifinals
The #5 Bangor Rams hosted the #9 Messalonskee Eagles on Saturday June 11th in the Class A North semifinals