9 Presque Isle Upsets #1 Oceanside 2-1 in Class B Quarterfinals

The #9 Presque Isle Wildcats Girl's Soccer Team handed the #1 Oceanside Mariners their 1st loss of the season, beating them 2-1 in the Class B Quarterfinals on Tuesday, October 24th in Rockland.

Peyton Boinske scored both goals for Presque Isle.

Presque Isle will now advance to the Class B Semifinals where they will play #4 Hermon. The 2 teams split their series in the regular season, with Presque Isle beating Hermon 2-1 on September 23rd in Aroostook County and Hermon winning 5-0 on October 3rd.

Presque Isle is now 9-7 on the season. Oceanside's season comes to an end with a 13-1-1 record.