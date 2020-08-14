92.9 The Ticket And ESPN Radio’s New Lineup Starts Monday

The Ticket will sound a little different starting Monday August 17th, 2020.

Your local shows will remain the same and bring the same great guests and conversation to you every weekday, but the ESPN programming is getting a tweak.

Our Day will start as usual with The Morning Line from 6am - 8am with Wayne, Bryan, Greg, Kevin and Jeff

At 8am until 10am it is the new ESPN Morning Show Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin.

From 10am until Noon it is the Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz.

At Noon Mike Greenberg returns to radio for two hours with his show #Greeny.

Then at 2pm until 4pm it is the Max Kellerman Show.

That takes us to The Drive from 4pm until 6pm with Jim, Mark, Aaron, Ernie and the crew.

Here are details from ESPN Radio about the new shows in the lineup.

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin 8a-10a

"You get the best seat in the house for your mornings as Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams join Zubin Mehenti for a journey in to the sports world like never before. From the games that matter to the moments in life that resonate, there isn’t an angle that’s off limits for this trio. It’s Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin every morning on ESPN Radio."

Greeny 12p-2p

"He's passionate about his teams, he’s focused on the stories of the day, and he’s making your day brighter. Join the discussion with ‘Greeny’, as he takes you inside the sports that matter, the athletes who enthrall and the stories that everyone will be talking about. Make your middays better with ‘Greeny’, on ESPN Radio."

Max Kellerman Show 2p-4p

"He’s skilled, he’s focused and he’s about to take your middays to another level. Max Kellerman brings the energy to get you through your day. Guests with a purpose, callers with a passion and the man with a plan to make you smarter. Join the Max Kellerman show, weekdays on ESPN Radio."

Chiney & Golic Jr 6p-7p

"Chiney and Golic Jr. are plugged in to what’s going on, and the two are well connected with industry headliners and influencers. One was the first overall pick and a successful professional athlete, the other, well not so much. With a finger on the pulse of sports and culture, your afternoon drive will never be the same."