The Dunkin Comrades beat the Lincoln Lumber 15-3 in Senior American Legion baseball on Tuesday, June 23rd. The game was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the score.

Oliver Mattei pitched the 5 innings for the Comrades. He allowed 5 hits and 3 runs, all earned, striking out and walking 3.

The Comrades banged out 11 hits. They were led by Gavin Glanville-True. Batting lead-off he was 3-4 with 3 doubles and drove in 2 runs. Jonas Gilley was 2-2 with a triple and drove in a run. Garrett King and Thomas Fournier each had a triple. Lucas Rutherford had a double. Ethan Sproul, Ian Boudreau, Kyle Johnson, and Garrett King each singled.

The Comrades ran wild on the basepaths, swiping 6 bases. Donovan Richards, Gavin Glanville-True, King, Boudreau, Gilley and Owen Glanville-True each had a stolen base.

James Trott started on the mound for Lincoln. He allowed 10 hits and 15 runs, 10 of which were earned. He struck out 4 and walked 5 in 3.2 innings. Austin Jipson recorded the final out via strikeout.

Jackson Sabattus had a pair of hits. Owen Wilson had a double and drove in 2 runs. Tyler Blackwood, and Dustin Hanscom Jr. each had a single, with Hanscom Jr. driving in a run.

Sabattus and Blackwood each stole a base for Lincoln.

Lincoln is no 1-3. They will play host to the Capital Area Senior Legion - Shuman Team on Thursday, June 25th at 5 p.m.

The Comrades are 1-0. They will play on Wednesday June 24th on the road against the Trenton Acadians at 5:30 p.m.

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