John Wagoner, Sports Director at ABC 7 and FOX 22 Bangor, sat in as guest host for the first hour of Monday's show and brought with him the first edition of "Wagoner's World," a trip inside a beautiful mind.

The segment features John's takes on a high schooler chirping at former-NFL MVP and New England Patriot quarterback, Cam Newton, a dissection of EA Sports new NCAA Football video game and many other random tidbits.