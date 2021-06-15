A New Show For Boat Enthusiasts Drifts On To TV’s Sunday

The Drift is a new show put out by Sociably and it will debut on NESN this Sunday (June 20th, 2021) on NESN at 8:30pm.

The host of the show is friend of The Morning Line Sierra Goodwill as she makes a new career move.

We talk with her about the show and how it's something she's excited to be a part of and what it is all about.

Find out some of the places you can go, and things you can find out by tuning in to The Drift each week, and we find out some behind the scenes information too.

Listen back to our conversation again here.