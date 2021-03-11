A Postmortem On The UMaine Hockey Team As Season Ends

The season is over for the UMaine hockey team. The Black Bears lost in their only home game of the season last night as UNH left the Alfond with a 7-2 win in the Hockey East qualifying round game.

• Maine never led, UNH scored the first two goals of the game

• With UNH holding a 3-2 lead, Maine was on the power play midway through the second period, when the Wildcats scored shorthanded and have a 4-2 lead

• UNH scored 1 minute in to the third period to take a 5-2 lead

• Wildcats tacked on an empty net and power play goal late in the third

• Bears only managed 22 shots

• Victor Ostman gave up 6 of the 7 goals, and made 29 saves – 18 in the first period

Red Gendron’s contract runs through the month of June – no word on what either side wants to do moving forward.

We talked with the voice of the UMaine Black Bears from Learfield Sports Jon Shields about the loss to UNH and recapped the season.