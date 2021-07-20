A Quick Tour Of Boston Sports At The Moment

The Bruins and the Celtics are in the midst of their off season, the Red Sox are in the middle of their season, and the Patriots off season is about to end.

We talked about it all with Morey Hershgordon from WPRI Channel 12 in Providence.

Morey thinks the magic touch of Alex Cora is working and showed up in Monday's 13-4 win against Toronto.

He thinks the talk as the Patriots camp opens will be all quarterback all the time, but is that really necessary or realistic?

He gives an idea of what might happen in the NHL Expansion Draft and which Bruin could be headed to Seattle.

And what about the NBA Summer League for the Celtics, even though some had an NBA Season this may be beneficial for their game.

And he tells a story about the man who got him in to sports and how he paid tribute to his grandfather after his passing.

