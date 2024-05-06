Patriots’ Great Randy Moss Was in Bangor Saturday

One of the New England Patriots' greatest receivers was in Bangor on Saturday at the Portland Pie Company on Main Street.

In three seasons with the Patriots from 2007 to 2009, Moss caught the ball 270 times for 3,765 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Moss' son Montigo is a member of the University of Maine Class of 2024 and Moss might have been in the area for graduation.

Get our free mobile app

You can read about Sterling's surprise at seeing Randy Moss and his impressions of the Tom Brady Roast on Netflix.