Alternative Baseball vs. “Local Celebrities” Sunday October 16 Mansfield Stadium

Mansfield Stadium in Bangor this Sunday will be the site of a baseball game between the Alternative Baseball Team vs. "Local Celebrities" at 4 p.m.

The Alternative Baseball Team is a team comprised of teens and adults (Age 15 and up) with autism and other disabilities. The Team provides an authentic baseball experience and is designed to enrich their physical and social sklls both on and off the baseball diamond.

The "Local Celebrities" include Jon Small, Connor Magliozzi, Ben Barr (from Channel 5 not the UMaine Hockey Coach), Angela Luna, Wayne Harvey, Chris Morris, Matt Kinney and more!

There is NO Admission fee! There will be a Food Truck and Bananas the Bear will be there. There are lots of fun activities planned for the fans!

Come root on the Alternative Baseball Team and hope that the Local Celebrities don't get hurt!

For more information contact Kevin Stevenson at 207-478-3864.

