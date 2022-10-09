Class B State Golf Tourney Results – October 8

The Class B State Golf Tournament was held on Saturday, October 8th at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro and Leavitt won the Team Championship and Elliott Spaulding from Freeport was crowned the Class B Boys Champion, shooting an even par 72. Jade Haylock from Leavitt won the Class B Girls Championship with a 8 over 80.

The Team results were

1. Leavitt 330

2 Cape Elizabeth 344

T3 Gardiner and Yarmouth 351

5 Lincoln 358

6 Cony 361

7 Presque Isle 365

8 York 378

9 MDI 386

The Top 20 individual finishers were

1. Elliott Spaulding - Freeport 72

2. jack Quinn - Gardiner 73

3. Kellen Adickes - Lincoln 75

4. Alex Grant - Nokomis 78

5. Sam Ludington - Cape Elizabeth 79

6. Billy Visconti - Leavitt 81

T7. Oliver Rodgrigue - Cony, Austin Gould - Gardiner, Noah McLellan - Oceanside 82

T10.Damon Ellingwood - Lincoln, Quinn Federle - Yarmouth 83

12 Ryan Woodward - Wells 84

T13. Curtis Sullivan - Cape Elizabeth, Sebastian Martinez - Yarmouth 85

T15. Alex Fournier - Cony, Tyler Conant - York, Aidan Lind - Leavitt 86

T18. James Ritter - Belfast, Ian Libby - Gray-New Gloucester 87

T20. Grant Stubbs - Presque Isle, Gavin Dunleavy - Presque Isle, Will Robbins 88

To see all the individual scores click HERE

Girls Flight

1. Jade Haylock - Leavitt 80

2. Alexis McCormick - Leavitt 83

3. Dakota Lovely - Gardiner 97

T4. - Carlina Leonardi - MDI, Charlotte Blanchard - Old Town 103

6. Veronica Chichetto - Hermon 107

7. Ashlyn Holbrook - Leavitt 110

8. Elizabeth Holden - Lawrence 111

9. Ellie Kuhl - Hohn Bapst 129

