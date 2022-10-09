Class B State Golf Tourney Results – October 8
The Class B State Golf Tournament was held on Saturday, October 8th at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro and Leavitt won the Team Championship and Elliott Spaulding from Freeport was crowned the Class B Boys Champion, shooting an even par 72. Jade Haylock from Leavitt won the Class B Girls Championship with a 8 over 80.
The Team results were
- 1. Leavitt 330
- 2 Cape Elizabeth 344
- T3 Gardiner and Yarmouth 351
- 5 Lincoln 358
- 6 Cony 361
- 7 Presque Isle 365
- 8 York 378
- 9 MDI 386
The Top 20 individual finishers were
- 1. Elliott Spaulding - Freeport 72
- 2. jack Quinn - Gardiner 73
- 3. Kellen Adickes - Lincoln 75
- 4. Alex Grant - Nokomis 78
- 5. Sam Ludington - Cape Elizabeth 79
- 6. Billy Visconti - Leavitt 81
- T7. Oliver Rodgrigue - Cony, Austin Gould - Gardiner, Noah McLellan - Oceanside 82
- T10.Damon Ellingwood - Lincoln, Quinn Federle - Yarmouth 83
- 12 Ryan Woodward - Wells 84
- T13. Curtis Sullivan - Cape Elizabeth, Sebastian Martinez - Yarmouth 85
- T15. Alex Fournier - Cony, Tyler Conant - York, Aidan Lind - Leavitt 86
- T18. James Ritter - Belfast, Ian Libby - Gray-New Gloucester 87
- T20. Grant Stubbs - Presque Isle, Gavin Dunleavy - Presque Isle, Will Robbins 88
Girls Flight
- 1. Jade Haylock - Leavitt 80
- 2. Alexis McCormick - Leavitt 83
- 3. Dakota Lovely - Gardiner 97
- T4. - Carlina Leonardi - MDI, Charlotte Blanchard - Old Town 103
- 6. Veronica Chichetto - Hermon 107
- 7. Ashlyn Holbrook - Leavitt 110
- 8. Elizabeth Holden - Lawrence 111
- 9. Ellie Kuhl - Hohn Bapst 129
