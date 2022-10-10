Northern Maine Field Hockey Heal Points as of Monday October 10

The Maine Field Hockey Season is quickly winding down, with most teams having played 12 or 13 of their 14 games. The last countable game must be played by October 18th.

Prelims will be held October 21st and 22nd with the Quarterfinals scheduled for October 25th and 26th.

The Northern Maine Regionals will be held at Gardiner High School on November 2nd with Class A playing at 3 p.m., Class B playing at 5 p.m. and Class C playing at 7 p.m. The State Championship Games will be held at Messalonskee High School on November 5th.

Here are the latest Heal Point Standings as of Monday, October 10th for games entered through the MPA website.

Class A Field Hockey Heal Points as of October 10, 2022 - Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B Field Hockey Heal Points as of October 10, 2022 - Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C Field Hockey Heal Points as of October 10, 2022 - Maine Principal's Association loading...

You can nominate someone for the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games October 3rd to October 8th need to be received by October 10th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660