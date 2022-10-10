Speedway 95 Results October 8-9

Speedway 95 closed out it's 2022 season on October 8 and 9 with the annual Paul Bunyan Speed week-end, featuring extra length races and large purses. The two day extravaganza began on Saturday with a 100 Lap event for the Dysart's Late Models and concluded on Sunday with the annual Demolition Derby.

On Saturday, the annual Darling's 100 for the Late Models started 22 cars and paid $5000.00 to the winner. Two regular Speedway racers led the early laps of the event, but at the end of the day, it was the occasional racers at the speedway that took home the big bucks. Levant's Todd Lawrence, who won the last regular season 30 lapper on Sept. 24th led the first 5 laps, until 2022 division champion Brenton Parritt of Steuben took command on lap 6. On lap 11, Ben Ashline of Palmyra, who started 7th in the field, took the lead and he and Parritt swapped the top spot several times before Ashline pulled ahead and led the event from lap 23 to lap 77. Mike Hopkins of Hermon, who started 9th and pitted during a mid-race caution, came back through the field and wrestled the lead from Ashline on a restart and went on to post his third win in the prestigious event since it's inception in 2014. Ashline held the second spot to the finish, with Parritt bringing his car to the line in third. Lawrence finished fourth with Dave Farrington Jr. of Sabattus rounding out the top five. Deane Smart of Milford, a 95 regular, came in 6th, the last car on the lead lap when the checkers fell. The three qualifiers setting the field for the feature were won by Smart, Lawrence and Parritt, giving them the first three starting positions.

The 12th annual Ikey Dorr Memorial 100 lap race for the Gray Earthworks Street Stocks, sponsored by Jimar Construction and Hartt Transportation wrapped up the day's activities, with an 18 car field taking the green. Scott Modery of Hermon and Jeff Alley of Machias were the only two cars to lead laps in the race, and they kept the fans entertained with their frequent lead swapping until Alley took control on lap 73 and led to the finish, grabbing the $3000.00 first place check. Alley also won the 10 lap "shoot out" to determine the starting positions for the top 10 qualifiers and pocketed another $1300 for that win. Winners of the day's qualifiers were Cole Robinson, Garett Hayman and Deane Smart.

Also on the day's agenda were the Coca-Cola Bottling Cage Runners for a 25 lap feature. Chip Farrington of China took the win, followed by Darius Miranda of Orono, Zach Horlieca of Hudson, Ryan Millington of Hermon and David Boulier of Bucksport.

On Sunday, Brad Bellows was the winner of the 100 lap RoadRunner feature, leading the event from lap 5 to the finish and was the only car on the lead lap at the end. Zach Audet of Norridgewock placed second, 2 laps down to the leader. Third place was taken by Seth Woodard of Plymouth, also 2 laps down, with Shawn McNevin of Hudson and Kyle Willette of Winslow rounding out the top five. 33 cars started the event that paid $2000.00 to the winner. Qualifiers were won my Derek Smith of Bangor, Doug Woodard of Plymouth, Durbon Davis Jr. of Hermon and David Cook of Kenduskeag.

The Casella Waste Systems Sport-Fours were in action, racing a 25 lap feature that was won by Kris Foss of Levant, who led all the way from green to checkers. 2020 champion Josh Merrill of Corinth chased him all the way, but was unable to unseat Foss from the top spot. 2019 champion Andrew McTague of Frankfort finished third, with Andrew Crosby of Hermon and Robert Mushero of W. Enfield rounding out the top five. Foss also won the division's qualifier.

Also on the card were the Cap's Tavern Modified Enduros who went 50 laps in their season finale. Zach Audet of Norridgewock jumped out of his second place RoadRunner finish to capture the win, holding off a hard charging Derek Cook of Wilton and Mark Sawyer of Newburgh who both failed in their attempts to pass Audet and finished second and third respectively, Dustyn Carrow of Carmel and William McCullough of Kenduskeag rounded out the top five. Audet also won the qualifier earlier in the afternoon.

The final event of the day was the annual Demolition Derby, sponsored by D.L. Green landscaping and Total Care Solutions, that featured 11 cars trying to wreck each other until there was only one car running. That one car was driven by Jeff Wright of Chester, who pocketed $1000.00 for his efforts. James Leathers of Brooks took second, with Dustin Gordon of Prentiss finishing third.

QUICK RESULTS:

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8:

DARLING'S LATE MODEL 100

1. 15 Mike Hopkins, Hermon

2. 15ME Ben Ashline, Palmyra

3. 27 Brenton Parritt, Steuben

4. 6 Todd Lawrence, Levant

5. 73 Dave Farrington Jr. Sabattus

IKEY DORR MEMORIAL 100:

1. 24A Jeff Alley, Machias

2. 1 Scott Modery, Hermon

3. 61 Cole Robinson, Clinton

4. 80 Steve Kimball, Hermon

5. 33 Bimbo Look, Jonesport

COCA-COLA CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 02 Chip Farrington, China

2. 04 Darius Miranda, Orono

3. 13 Shawn McNevin, Hudson

4. 06 Ryan Millington, Hermon

5. 33 David Boulier, Bucksport

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

100 LAP ROADRUNNER FEATURE:

1. 25 Brad Bellows, China

2. 4X Zach Audet, Norridgewock

3. 54 Seth Woodard, Plymouth

4. 13 Zachary Horlieca, Hudson

5. 08 Kyle Willette, Oakland

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SPORT-FOUR:

1. 4 Kris Foss, Levant

2. 20 Josh Merrill, Corinth

3. 28 Andrew McTague, Frankfort

4. 62 Andrew Crosby. Hermon

5. 99 Robert Mushero, W. Enfield

CAPS TAVERN MODIFIED ENDURO:

1. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

2. 88C David Cook, Wilton

3. 77S Mark Sawyer, Newburgh

4. 78 Dustyn Carrow, Carmel

5. 72 William McCullough, Kenduskeag

D.L. GREEN LANDSCAPING/ TOTAL CARE SOLUTIONS DEMOLITION DERBY:

1. Jeff Wright, Chester

2. James Leathers, Brooks

3. 4 Dustin Gordon, Prentiss