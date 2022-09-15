An Exciting Season Continues Into the Playoffs for the Portland Sea Dogs

New England's favorite baseball team besides the Red Sox is heading to the postseason.

For the first time since 2014, the Portland Sea Dogs have clinched a coveted spot in the Eastern League playoffs. The Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, clinched the spot with a 12-7 win over the Somerset Patriots on September 14.

This now sets up an epic Best of 3 playoff matchup against those same Patriots, who just happen to be the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Could the drama get any better?

It's been an incredible year for the Sea Dogs and first-year manager, Chad Epperson. The former Eastern Leaguer and his staff have done quite the job keeping up the consistency needed in a very talented and ultra competitive league.

The first game of the series will be at Hadlock Field on Tuesday, September 20. The Sea Dogs will then go to Somerset for Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary. If Portland wins the series, they will find themselves in the Championship round. In that case, Portland would host Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary (everyone got that? There will be a test later).

This is a great opportunity to see the Red Sox organizational squad in the postseason, because...well...let's just say the parent club is not exactly having a great year. Plus, it's a chance to cheer on a team that truly has been a wonderful part of this community since its inception in 1994.

The Sea Dogs last won the Eastern League in 2006, which was also the last time the team reached the championship series. We'll see if this year's squad can create their own legacy.

Tickets are available now for the home game, with prices varying. The Sea Dogs say to visit seadogs.com or the ticket office for more information.

