Are The Celtics Cursed? [Poll]

If you're a New England sports fan then you know a thing or two about curses. No matter what your personal beliefs are in regards to the spiritual realm, the world of sports can make you reevaluate things when searching for answers.

For 86 years the Red Sox existed in a state of perpetual misery that only had one easily definable reason - The Curse of the Bambino. Luckily, that was put to bed in 2004. And over the last 20 years, there really hasn't been all that much to point to in the way of misfortune for the regional teams. But one of the four seems to fall on harder times a bit more frequently than the others...

With their 134-112 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves last night at the TD Garden, the Boston Celtics moved into first place in the Eastern Conference. A team that was 18-21 on Jan. 7 has since won 24-of-28 games and gone on one of the most rapid second-half climbs we've seen in recent years.

The team looks unbeatable, with an average margin of victory of more than 15 points per game over the last 25 contests. It doesn't matter who they've faced, or under what circumstance, the Celtics have looked like the best team on the floor for two months straight almost night in and night out.

But as seems to be the case every time something good happens for the Green Team, something bad must also balance the scales.

It was reported this morning that Rob Williams is feared to have suffered a torn meniscus in last night's game. An injury that under the most optimistic of timelines will keep him out 6-8 weeks, though as of now all reports simply say "indefinite." Today is Mar. 28, two months from now is the final days of May. The NBA Finals are scheduled for Jun. 2 through Jun. 19. There's a decent chance Williams doesn't take the floor again this year for the C's.

It's a massive blow to the team's postseason chances, which this morning prior to the injury being reported were at 28% odds to win the NBA Finals according to ESPN's BPI.

Whatever the case may be, it's fair to say the one team that should have the best luck based on their logo and mascot, may have the worst of the lot.