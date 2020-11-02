Are The Tampa Bay Bucs On A Super Bowl Trajectory?

Tom Brady is on pace for 41 TD's this season and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rounding into form atop the NFC South.

With an offense capable of scoring 30 points every time they take the field, a defense that is showing it can be elite and the addition of Antonio Brown around the corner, Tampa Bay may have what it takes to make a run to...well...Tampa Bay, the site of Super Bowl 55 in February 2021.

Vinnie Iyer, who covers the NFL for SportingNews, joined The Drive on Monday to discuss the ceiling for TB12's new squad, as well as the hole his old team finds itself in.