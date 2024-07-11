Bangor 11-12 All-Stars Are District 3 Champions
Congratulations to the Bangor 11-12 All-Star Team who are the District 3 Champions, after beating Lincoln up in Lincoln 7-5 on Wednesday.
Bangor will now advance to the State Championships which will be held in Windham, with Bangor playing their 1st game on Saturday, July 20th at 1 p.m.
The Bangor All-Stars are managed by Jason Harvey and coached by Travis Noyes and Joe Vanidestine. Players include
- Ryker Gifford
- Drew Harvey
- Liam Herbine
- Judah Light
- Chris Mitchell
- Max Noyes
- Max Prill
- Corbin Smith
- Cooper Sproul
- Cam Uhlman
- Jaxson Urquhart
- Carter Vanidestine
