Bangor 11-12 All-Stars Are District 3 Champions

Congratulations to the Bangor 11-12 All-Star Team who are the District 3 Champions, after beating Lincoln up in Lincoln 7-5 on Wednesday.

Bangor will now advance to the State Championships which will be held in Windham, with Bangor playing their 1st game on Saturday, July 20th at 1 p.m.

Photo Ashley and Doug Smith Photo Ashley and Doug Smith loading...

The Bangor All-Stars are managed by Jason Harvey and coached by Travis Noyes and Joe Vanidestine. Players include

Ryker Gifford

Drew Harvey

Liam Herbine

Judah Light

Chris Mitchell

Max Noyes

Max Prill

Corbin Smith

Cooper Sproul

Cam Uhlman

Jaxson Urquhart

Carter Vanidestine

Get our free mobile app