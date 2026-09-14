The Maine Field Hockey Team beat Boston University 3-2 in overtime on Sunday, September 13th. Eloise Penty scored the game-winner with 9:24 gone in overtime.

Maine took a 1-0 lead with 2:15 left to play in the 2nd Quarter on Martha Barratt's scored on a penalty corner. It was her 2nd goal of the season. She was assisted by Emily Chisholm and Taylor Stanford.

Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

The score was tied at 2-2 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Maine's goal was scored by Gabrielle Sousa, her 1st of the season, assisted by Floor Dijkhuizen.

The game-winner by Penty, was her 1st of the season, and she was assisted by Martha Barratt.

Annabel Halkes picked up the win in goal for Maine, finishing with 9 saves.

Boston University outshot Maine 15-9, although Maine had a 4-1 advantage in the overtime. BU had a 8-4 penalty corner advantage.

Boston University is 2-4 while Maine improves to 3-3.

The Black Bears return home to host the Dartmouth Big Green on Sunday, September 20th at 2 p.m.