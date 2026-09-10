The Maine and Providence Women Soccer Teams battled to a 1-1 tie in Providence on Thursday, September 10th.

Maine took a 1-0 lead with 37 seconds remaining to play int he 1st Half. Isabella Meadows scored with an assist from Victoria Dungey. It was Meadows 2nd goal of the season, and Dungey's 2nd assist.

Providence outshot Maine 6-3 in the 1st Half.

In the 2nd Half the Friars controlled the pace of play. Elena Barenberg was called on to make numerous saves.

With 7:05 left to play Carolyn Hinkle scored for the Friars, assisted by Signe Tingager. The play was originally whistled offside, but upon video review, the call on the field was reversed and the goal counted.

The game ended tied 1-1.

Providence outshot Maine 13-2 in the 2nd Half, and 19-5 in the game. Barenberg ended the game with 5 saves for the Black Bears.

Providence remains unbeaten with a record of 2-0-6.

Maine is 2-3-2 and will play at Holy Cross on Sunday, September 13th at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ The Black Bears return to the New Balance Soccer Complex on Sunday, September 20th when they will host Albany at 12 noon.

Thanks to Dana Possick from Providence College for the photo from the game.

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