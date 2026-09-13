The Maine Soccer Team shutout the Holy Cross Crusaders 1-0 on the road on Sunday afternoon September 13th.

The lone goal was scored by Isabella Meadows with just 1:53 gone in the game! Meadows' goal was her team-high 3rd goal of the season. She was assisted by Sandrine Brault, with her 2nd assist of the season.

Elena Barenberg picked up the win in goal for the Black Bears. She had 5 saves in the game. It was her 2nd shutout of the season.

Maine outshot Holy Cross 11-9. Each team had 5 corner kicks.

Holy Cross is now 4-3-1.

Maine is now 3-3-2 and will begin their America East schedule. Maine will host the University of Albany on Sunday, September 20th at 12 noon at the New Balance Soccer Complex.