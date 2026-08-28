Flagg Trading Co. Sets Opening Date in Downtown Bangor

The card shop owned by NBA phenom Cooper Flagg and his cousin will open in Downtown Bangor on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The grand opening announcement was made via the company's social media.

Flagg Trading Co.'s address is listed as 35 Main Street in Bangor.

Cooper Flagg, the Newport native who won NBA Rookie of the Year as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, first announced the business venture in July on the "Cold As Balls" podcast with Kevin Hart.

The shop will buy and sell trading cards and collectibles from its downtown location.

As a freshman in high school, Flagg led the Nokomis Warriors to a state title. From there, he attended Montverde Academy in Florida, where he led the team to a 33-0 record and a national championship in 2024.

In his only year at Duke, Flagg excelled once again, winning many top honors. He was the first freshman ever to be named the Naismith Men's Player of the Year. He also won the John R. Wooden Award, which goes to the outstanding collegiate player of the year.

After being drafted first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 2025, he had a historic rookie season, leading the Mavs in points, rebounds, assists, and steals.

Flagg is also known to be an avid card collector and has been seen visiting local card shops here in his home state of Maine.

Flagg's own one-of-a-kind rookie debut patch rookie card will be auctioned off next month by Fanatics Collect, according to a report in the New York Times. It is expected to sell for a multi-million dollar figure. Some experts have placed its value at between $3 million and $6 million.