Bangor Girl’s Soccer Preseason Practice [PHOTOS]

Continuing to try and work our way around local high schools during the preseason, we stopped at Cameron Stadium on Tuesday, August 16th to check out the Bangor Girl's Soccer Team's practice. They are practicing from 7 to 9 a.m. The final 45 minutes was a full field scrimmage .

Bangor Girl's Soccer Varsity Schedule

Friday September 2 at Skowhegan 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday September 6 at Lewiston 6 p.m.

Friday September 9 vs. Camden Hills 6 p.m.

Tuesday September 13 at Messalonskee 7 p.m.

Friday September 16 at Mt. Ararat 7 p.m.

Tuesday September 20 vs. Brunswick 6 p.m.

Thursday September 22 vs. Brewer 6 p.m.

Tuesday September 27 vs. Oxford Hills 6 p.m.

Saturday October 1 at Brewer 11 a.m.

Tuesday October 4 vs. Messaonskee 6 p.m.

Friday October 7 at Hampden Academy 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday October 11 vs. Edward Little 6 p.m.

Friday October 14 at Mt. Blue 6 p.m.

Tuesday October 18 vs. Hampden Academy 5:30 p.m.

The Tuesday October 18th game vs. Hampden Academy is scheduled to be broadcast online on Ticket TV.

